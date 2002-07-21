5,000-year-old hunter-gatherer is earliest person to die with the plague:
A hunter-gatherer who lived more than 5,000 years ago is the earliest known person to have died with the plague, researchers have revealed.
Stone-age communities in western Europe experienced a huge population decline about 5,500 years ago, an event that is thought to have subsequently enabled a huge migration of people from the east.
The plague has been posited as an explanation after it was previously been found in stone-age individuals, including a 20-year-old woman from a rural farming community in Sweden.
However, researchers claim their new discovery casts doubt on the idea suggesting the nature of the strain found in hunter-gatherer would have been unlikely to cause rapid spread.
"We think that these early forms of Y.pestis couldn't really drive big outbreaks," said Prof Ben Krause-Kyora, co-author of the study at the Christian-Albrecht University of Kiel, Germany.
Writing in the journal Cell Reports, Krause-Kyora and colleagues describe how they analysed ancient DNA recovered from the teeth and skull bones of four individuals buried in a prehistoric rubbish tip, or shell midden, at a site in Latvia called Riņņukalns.
The remains, dating to between 5,300–5,050 years ago, were from a young woman, a baby and two men, and were unearthed in two excavations, one in the 19th century and one just a few years ago.
The team screened the genetic material for signs of known pathogens, including Y. pestis – the bacterium that causes the plague, revealing one of the men, aged 20 to 30 years old, not only had DNA fragments, but also proteins, indicating he had died with a now-extinct form of the plague in his bloodstream.
"Up to date [it is], the oldest known plague victim," said Krause-Kyora.
Journal Reference:
Julian Susat, Harald Lübke. A 5,000-year-old hunter-gatherer already plagued by Yersinia pestis, Cell Reports (DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2021.109278)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday July 03, @05:31AM
Not only that, but the spread of a disease requires a population density high enough for the pandemic to self-sustain - the more contagious the agent, the lower the minimum population density required of course. In medieval times, plague outbreaks almost always took hold in crowded cities.
I doubt there were settlements much denser than small villages during the stone age. A pandemic back then would have quickly petered out after devastating one, perhaps two local hamlets.
Incidentally, this hold true to this day, with this pandemic. I currently live in a place with fewer than 3 inhabitants per square mile and zero tourism. COVID-19 has pretty much been a non-issue for us: we've just had to wear a mask when visiting stores (if we wanted), and we were mildly inconvenienced with having to book a time to visit the local bank or administration. Other than that, it's been life as usual here. Compare that to the confinement measures and utter misery brought about by the virus in big cities around the world.