A hunter-gatherer who lived more than 5,000 years ago is the earliest known person to have died with the plague, researchers have revealed.

Stone-age communities in western Europe experienced a huge population decline about 5,500 years ago, an event that is thought to have subsequently enabled a huge migration of people from the east.

The plague has been posited as an explanation after it was previously been found in stone-age individuals, including a 20-year-old woman from a rural farming community in Sweden.

However, researchers claim their new discovery casts doubt on the idea suggesting the nature of the strain found in hunter-gatherer would have been unlikely to cause rapid spread.

"We think that these early forms of Y.pestis couldn't really drive big outbreaks," said Prof Ben Krause-Kyora, co-author of the study at the Christian-Albrecht University of Kiel, Germany.

Writing in the journal Cell Reports, Krause-Kyora and colleagues describe how they analysed ancient DNA recovered from the teeth and skull bones of four individuals buried in a prehistoric rubbish tip, or shell midden, at a site in Latvia called Riņņukalns.

The remains, dating to between 5,300–5,050 years ago, were from a young woman, a baby and two men, and were unearthed in two excavations, one in the 19th century and one just a few years ago.

The team screened the genetic material for signs of known pathogens, including Y. pestis – the bacterium that causes the plague, revealing one of the men, aged 20 to 30 years old, not only had DNA fragments, but also proteins, indicating he had died with a now-extinct form of the plague in his bloodstream.

"Up to date [it is], the oldest known plague victim," said Krause-Kyora.