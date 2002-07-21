Mishra, who is from New Jersey, US, broke Sergey Karjakin's record of 12 years and seven months in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday at the age of 12 years, four months and 25 days old.

To become a grandmaster in chess, a player must achieve three grandmaster norms -- an award given for a high level of performance in a chess tournament -- as well as achieving an 2500 Elo rating given out by the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), the rankings that govern international chess competition.

At the Vezerkepzo GM Mix tournament, Mishra defeated grandmaster Leon Mendonca in the thrilling ninth round to earn his third and final norm having earned his first two over the previous two months.