12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra Becomes Youngest Grandmaster in Chess History

posted by janrinok on Saturday July 03, @08:19AM
12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest grandmaster in chess history:

Mishra, who is from New Jersey, US, broke Sergey Karjakin's record of 12 years and seven months in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday at the age of 12 years, four months and 25 days old.

To become a grandmaster in chess, a player must achieve three grandmaster norms -- an award given for a high level of performance in a chess tournament -- as well as achieving an 2500 Elo rating given out by the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), the rankings that govern international chess competition.

At the Vezerkepzo GM Mix tournament, Mishra defeated grandmaster Leon Mendonca in the thrilling ninth round to earn his third and final norm having earned his first two over the previous two months.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @08:53AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @08:53AM (#1152506)

    Dumb computers can play it better. And we will build smart computers to replace everyone.

    • (Score: 2) by damnbunni on Saturday July 03, @09:04AM

      by damnbunni (704) on Saturday July 03, @09:04AM (#1152507) Journal

      So what? A truck can move an oblate spheroid a hundred yards a lot faster than a team of eleven guys, but people still play footballl.

