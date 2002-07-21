Stories
SOCOM to Test Anti-Aging Pill Next Year

posted by janrinok on Saturday July 03, @06:02PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the dream-of-immortal-soldier dept.
News

upstart writes:

SOCOM To Test Anti-Aging Pill Next Year:

WASHINGTON: Special Operations Command expects to move into clinical trials next year of a pill that may inhibit or reduce some of the degenerative affects of aging and injury — part of a broader Pentagon push for "improved human performance."

The pill "has the potential, if it is successful, to truly delay aging, truly prevent onset of injury — which is just amazingly game changing," Lisa Sanders, director of science and technology for Special Operations Forces, acquisition, technology & logistics (SOF AT&L), said Friday.

"We have completed pre-clinical safety and dosing studies in anticipation of follow-on performance testing in fiscal year 2022," Navy Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, a SOCOM spokesperson, said.

SOCOM is using Other Transaction Authority (OTA) funds to partner with private biotech laboratory Metro International Biotech, LLC (MetroBiotech) in the pill's development, which is based on what is called a "human performance small molecule," he explained.

"These efforts are not about creating physical traits that don't already exist naturally. This is about enhancing the mission readiness of our forces by improving performance characteristics that typically decline with age," Hawkins said. "Essentially, we are working with leading industry partners and clinical research institutions to develop a nutraceutical, in the form of a pill that is suitable for a variety of uses by both civilians and military members, whose resulting benefits may include improved human performance – like increased endurance and faster recovery from injury."

(...) SOCOM has "stayed out of long-term genetic engineering — that makes people very very uncomfortable," Sanders said, "but there's a huge commercial marketplace for things that can avoid injury, that can slow down aging, that can improve sleep."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @06:04PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @06:04PM (#1152619)

    I thought US was replacing soldiers with autonomous killer robots... all you need to keep them from getting old is a can of WD-40

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @06:16PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @06:16PM (#1152621)

      Nah, they tried that and found out the robots weren't Woke enough.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @06:28PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @06:28PM (#1152624)

      It's for the generals.

      • (Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday July 03, @06:35PM

        by looorg (578) on Saturday July 03, @06:35PM (#1152628)

        Isn't that what Viagra is for? Hard-on for war ...

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday July 03, @06:18PM (1 child)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Saturday July 03, @06:18PM (#1152622)

    Let's improve human beings for the purpose of waging war better first.

    I know the military is where the money's at. I know military tech often trickles down to improve everybody's lot eventually. Yes... I know. But I'm disgusted all the same.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @06:29PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @06:29PM (#1152625)

      Fascism, the more it considers and observes the future and the development of humanity quite apart from political considerations of the moment, believes neither in the possibility nor the utility of perpetual peace. It thus repudiates the doctrine of Pacifism -- born of a renunciation of the struggle and an act of cowardice in the face of sacrifice. War alone brings up to its highest tension all human energy and puts the stamp of nobility upon the peoples who have courage to meet it. All other trials are substitutes, which never really put men into the position where they have to make the great decision -- the alternative of life or death....
      ...The Fascist accepts life and loves it, knowing nothing of and despising suicide: he rather conceives of life as duty and struggle and conquest, but above all for others -- those who are at hand and those who are far distant, contemporaries, and those who will come after...

