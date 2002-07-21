from the Spinal-Tap-reference dept.
Windows 11 will officially support Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen 2 CPUs and up, leaving behind millions of PCs that were sold during the launch of Windows 10.
[...] After much confusion last week, Microsoft attempted to explain its hardware requirements again yesterday, and it sounds like the main driver behind these changes is security. Coupled with Microsoft's hardware requirements is a push to enable a more modern BIOS (UEFI) that supports features like Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module).
Windows 11: No Trusted Platform Module? Many AMD and Intel processors can run Microsoft's new OS without a dedicated TPM 2.0 chip
If your machine does not have a dedicated TPM chip, your CPU may have an equivalent built-in. Specifically, Intel integrates Platform Trust Technology (Intel PTT) in its modern processors, while AMD uses something called PSP fTPM. Many motherboard manufacturers disable these by default, but you can enable them from within your motherboard's BIOS. Every BIOS is different, so we would recommend reading your motherboard's manual first. For example, Gigabyte stored the AMD PSP fTPM setting under Advanced CPU Settings.
In short, you do not necessarily need to rush out and purchase a TPM chip to run Windows 11 on your desktop machine. Hopefully, Microsoft clarifies this in its Windows 11 system requirements at some stage, because Intel and AMD do not readily market their PTT and PSP fTPM technologies as TPM 2.0 alternatives. Microsoft has also released its inaugural Windows 11 Insider Preview build and has updated its processor requirements to accommodate the Zen 1 and 7th Generation Core families.
See also: WhyNotWin11: A tool that is much better than Microsoft at detailing why a PC is not Windows 11 compatible
Users get Windows 11 running on a Lumia 950 XL and Raspberry Pi 4
Windows 11: Microsoft's Director of OS Security explains the tough CPU requirements for Win 11
How to bypass the Windows 11 TPM 2.0 requirement
This is definitely the year of Linux desktop.
Hehehe, kinda, sorta, funny...ish, eh?
And so very ironic that Microsoft may be providing the final shove to make Joe Public snap out of the remond-cocaine coma and switch. But at the same time, the claws of embrace are being extended within 'windows' to linux and android, maybe even mac one day. Maybe MS are betting on boosting new PC sales, forcing enterprises to upgrade, taking a leaf from Apple - version N+1, now buy all new or die.
Noooooo not TPM again
Oh good, so this is like being able to turn SecureBoot off again?
Oh, of course. God damn it.
Whew
Inexplicably vestiges of tact remain
Man, this summary has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Here's to hoping that somebody calls them on this continued attempted deathgrip on locking people out of the hardware they bought themselves.
Hail Eris.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Wasn't Windows 10 supposed to be the last version? Weren't we all just supposed to be doing little updates forever?