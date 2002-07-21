Watchdog: 10 Government Agencies Deployed Clearview AI Facial Recognition Tech:
Multiple federal agencies that employ law enforcement personnel used facial recognition technology designed and owned by non-government entities in recent years—and 10 deployed systems made by the controversial company, Clearview AI.
In a 92-page report addressed to Congress and publicly released Tuesday, the Government Accountability Office offers details on a range of government implementations of the biometric technology. GAO Director for Homeland Security and Justice Gretta Goodwin confirmed that Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Chris Coons, D-Del., Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Ron Wyden D-Ore., asked GAO to steer the study.
"A goal of this project was to provide the 'lay of the land' in terms of federal law enforcement's use of facial recognition technology," she told Nextgov Tuesday.
But GAO found 13 of 42 agencies surveyed do not have a firm grasp of all the non-government facial recognition tools their teams use and therefore cannot fully assess accompanying dangers.
"By implementing a mechanism to track what non-federal systems are used by employees, agencies will have better visibility into the technologies they rely upon to conduct criminal investigations," officials recommended in the report. "In addition, by assessing the risks of using these systems, including privacy and accuracy-related risks, agencies will be better positioned to mitigate any risks to themselves and the public."
The report is a public version of a more sensitive document sent to Congress members in early April. But the June-dated document "omits sensitive information about agency ownership and use of facial recognition technology," according to GAO.
(...) GAO further found 13 agencies that confirmed their use of non-federal systems had incomplete information around exactly what was being deployed and lacked the means to effectively track it. As a result, the watchdog presented two recommendations to each of those 13 federal agencies to implement a mechanism to track what systems insiders use and ultimately assess the risks of using these systems. All but one agency concurred with the suggestions.