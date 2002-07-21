Multiple federal agencies that employ law enforcement personnel used facial recognition technology designed and owned by non-government entities in recent years—and 10 deployed systems made by the controversial company, Clearview AI.

In a 92-page report addressed to Congress and publicly released Tuesday, the Government Accountability Office offers details on a range of government implementations of the biometric technology. GAO Director for Homeland Security and Justice Gretta Goodwin confirmed that Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Chris Coons, D-Del., Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Ron Wyden D-Ore., asked GAO to steer the study.

"A goal of this project was to provide the 'lay of the land' in terms of federal law enforcement's use of facial recognition technology," she told Nextgov Tuesday.

But GAO found 13 of 42 agencies surveyed do not have a firm grasp of all the non-government facial recognition tools their teams use and therefore cannot fully assess accompanying dangers.