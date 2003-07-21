Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Tesla Has Great Quarter, Delivers More Than 200,000 EVs

posted by janrinok on Sunday July 04, @12:38PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Business News

upstart writes:

Tesla has great quarter, delivers more than 200,000 EVs:

Tesla announced on Thursday that it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles to customers from April through June of this year. Over the same three months, the company built a total of 206,421 EVs. In a short statement, the company wrote that its "teams have done an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges."

Almost all of those Teslas were Models 3 or Y, reflecting the fact that buyers have been waiting for the recent refresh of the bigger, faster, more expensive Models S and X. But it was an excellent quarter for the American automaker, beating Q1 2021's already impressive numbers.

[...] Tesla will announce its financial results for the quarter at the end of July.

See also: Tesla sales rise despite problems with chips and China

Original Submission


«  NASA's NEOWISE Asteroid-Hunting Space Telescope Gets Two-Year Mission Extension
Tesla Has Great Quarter, Delivers More Than 200,000 EVs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.