Tesla announced on Thursday that it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles to customers from April through June of this year. Over the same three months, the company built a total of 206,421 EVs. In a short statement, the company wrote that its "teams have done an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges."

Almost all of those Teslas were Models 3 or Y, reflecting the fact that buyers have been waiting for the recent refresh of the bigger, faster, more expensive Models S and X. But it was an excellent quarter for the American automaker, beating Q1 2021's already impressive numbers.

[...] Tesla will announce its financial results for the quarter at the end of July.