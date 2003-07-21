from the tyranny! dept.
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed:
The Transportation Department will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if the bags aren't delivered to passengers quickly enough.
The proposal, if made final after a lengthy regulation-writing process, would also require prompt refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight.
A department official said the agency will issue the proposal in the next several days, and it could take effect by next summer.
The proposal will require refunds if airlines fail to deliver a bag within 12 hours of the passenger's U.S. flight touching down or within 25 hours after an international flight.
Current regulations require refunds only if bags are lost, although airlines must compensate passengers for "reasonable" incidental expenses incurred while their bags are delayed. The government does not know how often airlines keep fees even when bags are significantly delayed.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 05, @07:51AM (2 children)
I don't see where else the money will come from. The airlines will try to charge the airport for mishandling the luggage, the airports will increase their fees to airlines, the airlines transfer the airport fees to the customers when buying tickets.
So yet another involuntary insurance policy, of which you cannot opt out. It doesn't matter if you already had independently contracted a travel insurance covering late baggage.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by jasassin on Monday July 05, @08:17AM
The more laws they make, the more they fuck shit up. I cannot recall a law being passed in my state (that anyone I talked to about it) that was an improvement.
It makes me wonder if I'm living in the ascendency of a civilization... or during its decline.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 05, @08:42AM
The idea is to motivate the companies to do their jobs better.