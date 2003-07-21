Stories
HHS Announces Rule to Protect US Consumers from Surprise Medical Bills

posted by janrinok on Sunday July 04, @09:53PM
from the single-payer-gets-closer? dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/07/01/hhs-announces-rule-to-protect-consumers-from-surprise-medical-bills.html

The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Labor, and Treasury, and the Office of Personnel Management, issued "Requirements Related to Surprise Billing; Part I,"[*] an interim final rule that will restrict excessive out of pocket costs to consumers from surprise billing and balance billing. Surprise billing happens when people unknowingly get care from providers that are outside of their health plan's network and can happen for both emergency and non-emergency care. Balance billing, when a provider charges a patient the remainder of what their insurance does not pay, is currently prohibited in both Medicare and Medicaid. This rule will extend similar protections to Americans insured through employer-sponsored and commercial health plans.

No patient should forgo care for fear of surprise billing," said HHS Secretary Becerra. "Health insurance should offer patients peace of mind that they won't be saddled with unexpected costs.

[*] Requirements Related to Surprise Billing; Part I Interim Final Rule with Comment Period
https://www.cms.gov/files/document/cms-9909-ifc-surprise-billing-disclaimer-50.pdf.

