Alien Dreams: An Emerging Art Scene

posted by chromas on Monday July 05, @05:17PM
from the rendered-in-unreal-engine dept.
Software

NPC-131072 writes:

From Machine Learning @ Berkeley Blog

In recent months there has been a bit of an explosion in the AI generated art scene.

Ever since OpenAI released the weights and code for their CLIP model, various hackers, artists, researchers, and deep learning enthusiasts have figured out how to utilize CLIP as a an effective “natural language steering wheel” for various generative models, allowing artists to create all sorts of interesting visual art merely by inputting some text – a caption, a poem, a lyric, a word – to one of these models.

[The linked story provides about 3 dozen stunning examples of inputs and generated images as well as an extensive links to resources, preprints, and journal articles.--martyb]

Original Submission


