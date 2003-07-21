BitTorrent was different though. It clearly set itself apart from competitors by focusing on speed and decentralization. Instead of simply sharing a file with one person at a time, BitTorrent created swarms of sharers, that would see download speeds increase when more people joined.

The decentralization aspect was pretty novel. Most file-sharing tools used a centralized infrastructure accessed through a single piece of software. BitTorrent launched as an open protocol that integrated well with the web. Perhaps too well.

Just a few months after BitTorrent was publicly released, the first ‘torrent sites‘ sprung up. These included Suprnova.org, Donkax.com, Bytemonsoon.com, and Torrentse.cx.

These sites allowed users to upload and share music, photos, software, and even movies. Offering these types of (often pirated) files to a mass audience wasn’t an option before, simply because the bandwidth and storage costs were too high.

With BitTorrent, these sites only had to host the small .torrent files, which proved to be a gamechanger.