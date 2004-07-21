from the they-have-one-job dept.
Seems problems at Boeing are not limited to the 737 Max and the Dreamliner.
Story in the Local Paper:
In yet another blow to Boeing, the Federal Aviation Administration last month formally denied the jet maker permission to move forward with a key step in certifying its forthcoming giant widebody airplane, the 777X.
In a sternly worded letter dated May 13, which was reviewed by The Seattle Times, the FAA warned Boeing it may have to increase the number of test flights planned and that certification realistically is now more than two years out, probably in late 2023.
That could push the jet's entry into commercial service into early 2024, four years later than originally planned.
The FAA cited a long litany of concerns, including a serious flight control incident during a test flight on Dec. 8, 2020, when the plane experienced an "uncommanded pitch event" — meaning the nose of the aircraft pitched abruptly up or down without input from the pilots.
Boeing has yet to satisfy the FAA that it has fully understood and corrected what went wrong that day.
Aviation sure has some of the most professional terms for really bad things. "Uncommanded pitch event"? "Uncontrolled flight into terrain"?
But is this a question of PHB's or a loss of engineering mojo?
Boeing's last all-new jet, the 787, had to be grounded in 2013 when its batteries smoldered in flight. The next new plane, the derivative 737 MAX, was grounded for 21 months starting in 2019 after flawed new flight controls caused two fatal crashes.
Now the forthcoming 777X is having a troubled certification process. Is this just the FAA getting tough because of all the scrutiny?
The FAA official said that even if the MAX crashes hadn't happened, the list of serious issues now raised about the 777X would merit rigorous regulatory attention.
Within the FAA, the person said, "there's a general feeling that Boeing has kind of lost a step," referring to the slide away from a historic reputation for engineering prowess.
And because of all the missteps, the official added, "the days of Boeing being able to say to the FAA 'Just trust us' are long gone."
As the former President used to say, "Trust, but verify." Godspeed, Boeing!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 05, @10:13PM
That is as blatant an admission as you'll ever get, that the FAA hasn't been doing it's job. It was never in any FAA official's job description to "just trust the corporation".
Apparently, there will never be a bloodletting over the Max. Neither at Boeing, nor at the FAA. Multiple careers should have ended with those crashes.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday July 05, @10:23PM
As compared to ... controlled flight into terrain?