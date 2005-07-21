from the all-the-better-to-attract-you-with dept.
Why does Mercury have such a big iron core? Magnetism!
A new study disputes the prevailing hypothesis on why Mercury has a big core relative to its mantle (the layer between a planet's core and crust). For decades, scientists argued that hit-and-run collisions with other bodies during the formation of our solar system blew away much of Mercury's rocky mantle and left the big, dense, metal core inside. But new research reveals that collisions are not to blame—the sun's magnetism is.
William McDonough, a professor of geology at the University of Maryland, and Takashi Yoshizaki from Tohoku University developed a model showing that the density, mass and iron content of a rocky planet's core are influenced by its distance from the sun's magnetic field. The paper describing the model was published on July 2, 2021, in the journal Progress in Earth and Planetary Science.
[...] McDonough previously developed a model for Earth's composition that is commonly used by planetary scientists to determine the composition of exoplanets. (His seminal paper on this work has been cited more than 8,000 times.)
McDonough's new model shows that during the early formation of our solar system, when the young sun was surrounded by a swirling cloud of dust and gas, grains of iron were drawn toward the center by the sun's magnetic field. When the planets began to form from clumps of that dust and gas, planets closer to the sun incorporated more iron into their cores than those farther away.
The researchers found that the density and proportion of iron in a rocky planet's core correlates with the strength of the magnetic field around the sun during planetary formation. Their new study suggests that magnetism should be factored into future attempts to describe the composition of rocky planets, including those outside our solar system.
The composition of a planet's core is important for its potential to support life. On Earth, for instance, a molten iron core creates a magnetosphere that protects the planet from cancer-causing cosmic rays. The core also contains the majority of the planet's phosphorus, which is an important nutrient for sustaining carbon-based life.
Journal Reference:
William F. McDonough, Takashi Yoshizaki. Terrestrial planet compositions controlled by accretion disk magnetic field [open], Progress in Earth and Planetary Science (DOI: 10.1186/s40645-021-00429-4)