from the humble-bundle's-bumbles dept.
Humble Bundle stops purchasers from giving full payment to charity:
Since the first Humble Indie Bundle launched to much acclaim in 2010, users have been able to allocate up to 100 percent of a bundle's pay-what-you-want purchase price to Humble's partner charities. That option will be going away in mid-July as the company institutes a new 15 to 30 percent minimum cut that will go to the storefront itself.
If that new policy sounds familiar, it's probably because of a test Humble Bundle in April that hid the charity sliders from some customers as a form of early user testing. In light of negative feedback, Humble Bundle apologized for not being "more proactive in communicating the test." But at the time, the company also said it was planning to limit total charity donations to 15 percent of the user-set purchase price in the near future.
By May, though, Humble Bundle backtracked and said it was leaving the charity sliders intact and turning them back on for all customers "while we take more time to review feedback and consider sliders and the importance of customization for purchases on bundle pages in the long term."
Today, that review seems to be over, and Humble Bundle has once again decided to set limits on the proportion of payments users can allocate to charity (though at a higher level than it publicly mulled back in April). In a blog post Thursday, the Humble Bundle team attributed the 15 to 30 percent minimum store cut (which will vary from bundle to bundle) to the fact that "the PC storefront landscape has changed significantly since we first launched bundles in 2010, and we have to continue to evolve with it to stay on mission."
[...] Humble Bundle was acquired by gaming and media conglomerate IGN in 2017.
It's a slippery slope
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Tuesday July 06, @10:47AM (2 children)
As a long time supporter of Humble Bundle and their support of many worthwhile charities I find this move completely at odds with their stated message over the years. I thought their mission was to help these charities by raising awareness and getting people to donate who possibly wouldn't. It appears their mission has now changed and charity is no longer the key just the usual corporate greed. Perhaps I should be surprised they lasted as long as they did. I for one shall be voting with my wallet and will find another way to support charities rather than the Humble CEO and their team.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Tuesday July 06, @11:04AM
They have to make money SOMEHOW. Do you think they're some sort of charity?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 06, @11:29AM
I think most of the games they offered were DRM free, so you could just pirate it and send money directly to the charities of your choice. That leaves the game developers high and dry though. You could buy those games when they go on deep sales on other store fronts, or buy one game and pirate other games from the publisher.
It's not unreasonable for Humble Bundle to set a minimum cut for themselves. They have to serve downloads to you forever, after all. But 15% is more than the cut that Epic Games wants. 5% would be more reasonable, going from 0% previously.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 06, @10:57AM (1 child)
I stopped buying when they switched to 'local currency prices'. I have a credit card with American dollars. Why is it so hard to just ask when payment is made: Currency type
One time I purchased in American dollars, they converted it to my country's currency, and then it was converted again to US to charge my credit card with two currency conversion charges. Something needs to change with credit card transactions.
Meanwhile, HB was awesome when it started. Now it's just another store front for steam keys. I don't even have a steam account.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 06, @11:17AM
hate steam all you want, but half life is worth it.