Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Bursting the Hubble Bubble: Powerful Ground-Based Telescope Will See Further and Clearer than Hubble

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 06, @03:44PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the hurry-up! dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Bursting the Hubble Bubble: Powerful Ground-Based Telescope Will See Further and Clearer Than Hubble Space Telescope:

The MAVIS instrument will be fitted to one of the eight-meter Unit Telescopes at the European Southern Observatory's (ESO's) Very Large Telescope in Chile, to remove blurring from telescope images caused by turbulence in Earth's atmosphere. MAVIS will be built over seven years at a cost of $57 million.

MAVIS stands for MCAO Assisted Visible Imager and Spectrograph. MCAO stands for Multi-Conjugate Adaptive Optics.

[...] MAVIS Principal Investigator Professor François Rigaut, from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics, said atmospheric turbulence is like the phenomenon of objects appearing blurry on the horizon during a hot day.

"MAVIS will remove this blurring and deliver images as sharp as if the telescope were in space, helping us to peer back into the early Universe by pushing the cosmic frontier of what is visible," he said.

"The ability to deliver corrected optical images, over a wide field of view using one of the world's largest telescope, is what makes MAVIS a first-of-its kind instrument, and means we will be able to observe very faint, distant objects.

"We will be able to use the new technology to explore how the first stars formed 13 billion years ago, as well as how weather changes on planets and moons in our Solar System."

Original Submission


«  A Black Hole's Core Could be a Strange "Planck Star"
Bursting the Hubble Bubble: Powerful Ground-Based Telescope Will See Further and Clearer than Hubble | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)