Spiders Eating Snakes, Oh My -- Here are Photographs to Prove it!

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 07, @03:30AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the tasty-treats dept.
What's a spider with a discriminating palate to do when it gets tired of chowing down on its usual insect-heavy fare? A few nibbles of fresh snake might do the trick. Yes, some species of spider do indeed occasionally feast on snakes, according to a recent paper published in the American Journal of Arachnology. And that paper is chock-full of pictures to prove it.

Scientists had previously believed that spiders consumed live insects or other arthropods almost exclusively, but more recent research has shown their diets are more diverse. According to co-authors Martin Nyffeler (an arachnologist at the University of Basel) and J. Whitfield Gibbons (a herpetologist at the University of Georgia), various spider species have been found to feed on earthworms, velvet worms, bristle worms, slugs, snails, shrimp, crayfish, freshwater crabs, bats, mice, voles, rats, shrews, frogs, fish, newts, and salamanders, among other prey. There have also been multiple observed instances of spiders overpowering and feeding on snakes—usually baby or juvenile snakes.

Linked story has pictures of over a dozen cases of a spider chowing down on a snake.

Journal Reference:
Martin Nyffeler, J. Whitfield Gibbons. Spiders (Arachnida: Araneae) feeding on snakes (Reptilia: Squamata) [open], The Journal of Arachnology (DOI: 10.1636/JoA-S-20-050)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 07, @03:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 07, @03:35AM (#1153569)

    Centipedes eat snakes, preying mantis eating hummingbird, girls biting dogs...

    Isn't Nature beautiful?

  • (Score: 2) by EJ on Wednesday July 07, @03:38AM

    by EJ (2452) on Wednesday July 07, @03:38AM (#1153570)

    Their list is incomplete. I'm fairly certain that spiders eat people.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 07, @03:39AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 07, @03:39AM (#1153571) Journal

    ... start eating bugs [theguardian.com].

    Especially if you live in US West and want to carry on living [theguardian.com], 'cause no more Scotch fillet today, but plenty of grasshopper rump steak. Just pick them up.

    The drought has created ideal conditions for grasshopper eggs to hatch and for the insatiable eaters to survive into adulthood
    ...
    They’re arriving in swarms so dense it can appear the earth is moving. They’re covering roads and fields, pelting ATV riders, and steadily devouring grains and grass to the bedevilment of farmers and ranchers.

    A massive population of grasshoppers is proliferating in the sweltering American west, where a deep drought has made for ideal conditions for grasshopper eggs to hatch and survive into adulthood.

    “I can only describe grasshoppers in expletives,” said Richard Nicholson, a cattle rancher in Fort Klamath, a small community in southern Oregon, who once recalled seeing grasshopper bands eat 1,000 acres a day and cover the ground like snow. The insects cause innumerable headaches for farmers and ranchers, competing with cattle for tough-to-find wild forage and costing tens of thousands of dollars in lost crops and associated costs.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 07, @03:47AM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 07, @03:47AM (#1153573) Homepage Journal

    A predator's diet is actually a pretty short list.

    Anything they can overpower, without suffering serious injury in the process. Spiders that weave webs, or otherwise construct traps, have a huge advantage, even over much larger prey.

    Wouldn't you just love to meet a 30 pound spider, with a body the size of a dog?

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 07, @04:00AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 07, @04:00AM (#1153576) Journal

      Wouldn't you just love to meet a 30 pound spider, with a body the size of a dog?

      Yeah, I'd love to meat one on my plate.
      Does this make me (and the rest of humans) a top predator or not?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 07, @04:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 07, @04:06AM (#1153577)

    I haven't read the article yet, but... is this from Australia?

