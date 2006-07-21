from the tasty-treats dept.
What's a spider with a discriminating palate to do when it gets tired of chowing down on its usual insect-heavy fare? A few nibbles of fresh snake might do the trick. Yes, some species of spider do indeed occasionally feast on snakes, according to a recent paper published in the American Journal of Arachnology. And that paper is chock-full of pictures to prove it.
Scientists had previously believed that spiders consumed live insects or other arthropods almost exclusively, but more recent research has shown their diets are more diverse. According to co-authors Martin Nyffeler (an arachnologist at the University of Basel) and J. Whitfield Gibbons (a herpetologist at the University of Georgia), various spider species have been found to feed on earthworms, velvet worms, bristle worms, slugs, snails, shrimp, crayfish, freshwater crabs, bats, mice, voles, rats, shrews, frogs, fish, newts, and salamanders, among other prey. There have also been multiple observed instances of spiders overpowering and feeding on snakes—usually baby or juvenile snakes.
Linked story has pictures of over a dozen cases of a spider chowing down on a snake.
Martin Nyffeler, J. Whitfield Gibbons. Spiders (Arachnida: Araneae) feeding on snakes (Reptilia: Squamata) [open], The Journal of Arachnology (DOI: 10.1636/JoA-S-20-050)
Centipedes eat snakes, preying mantis eating hummingbird, girls biting dogs...
Isn't Nature beautiful?
Their list is incomplete. I'm fairly certain that spiders eat people.
... start eating bugs [theguardian.com].
Especially if you live in US West and want to carry on living [theguardian.com], 'cause no more Scotch fillet today, but plenty of grasshopper rump steak. Just pick them up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
A predator's diet is actually a pretty short list.
Anything they can overpower, without suffering serious injury in the process. Spiders that weave webs, or otherwise construct traps, have a huge advantage, even over much larger prey.
Wouldn't you just love to meet a 30 pound spider, with a body the size of a dog?
Yeah, I'd love to meat one on my plate.
Does this make me (and the rest of humans) a top predator or not?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
I haven't read the article yet, but... is this from Australia?