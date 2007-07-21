Belgian-Dutch prodigy obtains bachelors degree at the age of 11:
11-year-old Laurent Simons has completed a bachelor's degree in physics at the University of Antwerp with Latin honors. The Dutch-Belgian boy wonder finished the 3-year degree program in just one year, ANP reported.
When he was 8 years old, Simons obtained his gymnasium diploma at the Sint-Jozef Humaniora in Bruges in 18 months. The child prodigy is now looking to pursue his master's degree in physics at the Flemish university.
Simons became notorious for starting primary school as a two-year-old and enrolling at the gymnasium at the age of six. A year and a half later he started studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology.
The young graduate, Laurent Simons, from Oostende on the Flemish coast, outperformed other students by getting the highest distinction possible.
“Simons has been studying for his bachelor’s degree in physics since March 2020, and he now graduated with 85%, which is the highest distinction,” said an Antwerp University spokesperson.
“This year, he also took some courses from the master’s programme. After the summer, he will officially start his master’s degree,” the spokesperson said.
[...] “Immortality, that is my goal. I want to be able to replace as many body parts as possible with mechanical parts. I have mapped out a path to get there. Quantum physics – the study of the smallest particles – is the first piece of the puzzle,” he said.
“Two things are important in such a study: acquiring knowledge and applying that knowledge. To achieve the second, I want to work with the best professors in the world, look inside their brains and find out how they think,” Simons added.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 07, @09:08AM (2 children)
I have to say, this is refreshing. Remember when you were 8 or 10 and lived in the world of comic books and make belief? Yeah, like that. Passion for knowledge is a nice thing and it looks like this kid has this. So I applaud his parents for nurturing this passion. In most kids, this is sadly killed by their parents and the world around them.
We should get back to him in 5 years once he discovers puberty or 15-20 years once he is smacked down by reality (this could happen sooner, once he discovers that he already knows everything that is there to be known and the rest is just boring details and plenty of undiscovered paths that lead to dead ends).
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday July 07, @09:12AM
I was thinking it would be very interesting to hear about him again after puberty, about 18 or so. Intelligence takes a jump through puberty. He could be in an even more amazing place then. Also, I hope he takes the time to start a large family.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 07, @09:23AM
What simplistic universe are you living in?
On the contrary, that's actually exciting, there are nice challenges in
- discovering paths that aren't dead ends.
- (even tastier than the one above) discovering new ways to be (subtly but plausibly) wrong about the Universe.
