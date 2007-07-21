Stories
Iceland's Four-Day Working Week Trials an 'Overwhelming Success', Report Finds

posted by janrinok on Wednesday July 07, @06:43PM
upstart writes:

Iceland's four-day working week trials an 'overwhelming success', report finds - ABC News:

Trials of a four-day working week in Iceland have been lauded an "overwhelming success", with research revealing the initiative helped increase productivity, and led to an overall improvement in workers' wellbeing.

The trials, run by Reykjavík City Council and the Icelandic government, were held between 2015 and 2019, and ultimately included more than 2,500 workers — or about one per cent of Iceland's working population.

As part of the project, employees from a range of professions — including offices, kindergartens, social service providers and hospitals — moved from a 40-hour working week, to a 35- or 36-hour working week, but received the same pay.

Research into the trials, published this month by researchers from the UK think tank Autonomy and Iceland's Association for Sustainable Democracy (Alda), noted that following the trials' success, trade unions "achieved permanent reductions in working hours for tens of thousands of their members across the country".

In total, roughly 86 per cent of Iceland's entire working population has "now either moved to working shorter hours or have gained the right to shorten their working hours", the report found, adding that such reductions were won in contracts negotiated between 2019 and 2021.

"This study shows that the world's largest-ever trial of a shorter working week in the public sector was by all measures an overwhelming success," said Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy.

"It shows that the public sector is ripe for being a pioneer of shorter working weeks – and lessons can be learned for other governments."

Original Submission


    by Tork (3914) on Wednesday July 07, @07:03PM (#1153776)

      by Tork (3914) on Wednesday July 07, @07:03PM (#1153776)
      Look up the phrase: "point of diminishing returns."
  by Barenflimski (6836) on Wednesday July 07, @07:21PM (#1153782)

    by Barenflimski (6836) on Wednesday July 07, @07:21PM (#1153782)

    As a salesperson, there aren't enough days in the week.

    As an end user, I can't get help fast enough.

    As tech support, if its not an emergency, waiting on a ticket to come in is a huge waste of time. Page me when the queue has more than 3 tickets or we are getting close to our SLA's.

    As a business owner, I'm paying you to sit there. Don't tell me how I should change how I operate!

  by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Wednesday July 07, @08:04PM (#1153794) Journal

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Wednesday July 07, @08:04PM (#1153794) Journal

    One important precursor to current Island's political and cultural success is, they managed to get rid of evil bankers.

    36 Bankers, 96 Years In Jail
    https://grapevine.is/news/2018/02/07/36-bankers-96-years-in-jail/ [grapevine.is]

    Iceland Jail Top Bankers For 46 Years, Europe ‘Outraged’
    https://newspunch.com/iceland-jail-bankers-46-years/ [newspunch.com]

    Iceland Has Jailed 29 Bankers. Why Can’t the UK and US Do the Same?
    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/iceland-has-jailed-29-bankers_b_8908536 [huffpost.com]

    --
    The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
