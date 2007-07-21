University of ManchesterManchester University sparks backlash with plan to keep lectures online

The University of Manchester is facing a mounting backlash from students after becoming the first to unveil plans to keep its lectures permanently online with no reduction in tuition fees.

More than 3,000 students have signed a petition condemning the redbrick university for its plan to offer only seminars in person – with lecture halls to be left vacant even after the pandemic. Prof April McMahon, vice-president for teaching, learning and students, also ruled out offering a tuition fee discount.

However, Manchester pledged to continue in-person teaching for lectures with an "interactive" element, such as question and answer sessions.