Manchester University sparks backlash with plan to keep lectures online
Manchester University has pledged to continue in-person teaching for lectures with an 'interactive' element such as question and answer sessions.
The University of Manchester is facing a mounting backlash from students after becoming the first to unveil plans to keep its lectures permanently online with no reduction in tuition fees.
More than 3,000 students have signed a petition condemning the redbrick university for its plan to offer only seminars in person – with lecture halls to be left vacant even after the pandemic. Prof April McMahon, vice-president for teaching, learning and students, also ruled out offering a tuition fee discount.
Other universities are said to be planning similar approaches after the pandemic, although Manchester, one of the largest universities in the UK, is understood to be the first to make a formal announcement.
[...] A University of Manchester spokesperson said: "This is not online teaching, but about augmenting in-person lectures, seminars, labs, Q&As and discussions, and workshops with high quality online materials for self-study. We have been speaking to students for some time about ways to increase flexibility and choice and we will continue to do so to help shape this activity to their needs and the needs of each discipline.
"Once the pandemic is over and social distancing is no longer required, if large lectures – or any other size lecture – are interactive then they will go ahead in person."
