BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China is prohibiting construction of the tallest skyscrapers to ensure safety following mounting concerns over the quality of some projects.

The outright ban covers buildings that are taller than 500m [1640 feet], the National Development and Reform Commission said in a notice on Tuesday (July 6).

The local authorities will also need to strictly limit the building of towers that are more than 250m [820 feet] tall.

[...] The 72-storey SEG Plaza in Shenzhen was closed in May for checks following reports of unexplained wobbling, feeding concern about the stability of one of the technology hub's tallest buildings.