China Bans Construction of Tallest Skyscrapers Following Concerns About Safety

posted by martyb on Thursday July 08, @02:47PM
upstart writes:

China bans construction of tallest skyscrapers following concerns about safety:

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China is prohibiting construction of the tallest skyscrapers to ensure safety following mounting concerns over the quality of some projects.

The outright ban covers buildings that are taller than 500m [1640 feet], the National Development and Reform Commission said in a notice on Tuesday (July 6).

The local authorities will also need to strictly limit the building of towers that are more than 250m [820 feet] tall.

[...] The 72-storey SEG Plaza in Shenzhen was closed in May for checks following reports of unexplained wobbling, feeding concern about the stability of one of the technology hub's tallest buildings.

From List of tallest buildings:

RankNameCityCountryHeight(m)Height(ft)Floors
1Burj KhalifaDubaiUAE8282,717163
2Shanghai TowerShanghaiChina6322,073 128
3Abraj Al-Bait Clock TowerMeccaSaudi Arabia6011,971120
4Ping An Finance CenterShenzhenChina5991,965115
5Lotte World TowerSeoulSouth Korea554.51,819123
6One World Trade CenterNew York CityUnited States541.31,776163
7Guangzhou CTF Finance CentreGuangzhouChina5301,739111
8Tianjin CTF Finance CentreTianjinChina5301,73998
9China ZunBeijingChina5281,732108
10Taipei 101TaipeiTaiwan5081,667101
11Shanghai World Financial CenterShanghaiChina4921,614101

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @02:52PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @02:52PM (#1153971)

    Darned Chinese with their dodgy engineering. We need good ol' American engineering to make sure we don't build any dodgy tower blocks.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:06PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:06PM (#1153973)
      Won't change the fact that these buildings, whether for offices or living space, are obsolete in a post-pandemic wolre. Can't open the windows to get proper ventilation, too many people using common areas, and they promote excess car use.

      Think of them as land-locked cruise ships.

      The central office needs to die, before it kills its users and the planet. And with the current worker shortage, if the job can be done remotely employers either offer work from home where feasible or get the lower quality employees to go with the lower quality managers who count butts in seats.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:32PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:32PM (#1153980)

        culturally insensitive westerner
        the natural state of the chinese is the hive

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:37PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:37PM (#1153982)

        I don't understand why these buildings don't have places where people live. They can be used for living spaces as well as office spaces all at once so people don't have to commute.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:52PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:52PM (#1153987)

        The central office needs to die, before it kills its users

        I don't care which order, so long as they both get killed.

        Value is produced by fields, factories, and labs; they have their costs to society, of course, but at least they have the possibility to be a net benefit.
        Offices produce nothing, and are fundamentally parasitic.

        Remember, when a banker, a politician, or an MBA says "I did this," he means "Someone else did this, but I got my cut for letting him do it."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @03:30PM (#1153978)

    do-not-look-down-dept

