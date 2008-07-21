A gigantic 3D cat has appeared on a billboard in Tokyo, where it looms playfully over one of the city's busiest railway stations.

Shown between advertisements, the hyper-realistic feline comes to life on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen in the Shinjuku district. The 4K-resolution display shows the cat walking around high above the Japanese capital as it audibly meows.

Airing between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. [GMT+9], the video changes throughout the day. The calico cat is first startled awake in the morning, and by the afternoon it can be seen standing up and meowing at passersby. In the evening, it lies down and falls asleep with its head rested on its paws.

Although the display doesn't officially launch until July 12, test broadcasts have been taking place since last month.

[...] One Twitter user posted a video of the animal yawning and falling asleep, writing that it "looks sleepy at night."