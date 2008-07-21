from the giant-cats-warning-in-japan dept.
A giant 3D cat has taken over one of Tokyo's biggest billboards:
A gigantic 3D cat has appeared on a billboard in Tokyo, where it looms playfully over one of the city's busiest railway stations.
Shown between advertisements, the hyper-realistic feline comes to life on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen in the Shinjuku district. The 4K-resolution display shows the cat walking around high above the Japanese capital as it audibly meows.
Airing between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. [GMT+9], the video changes throughout the day. The calico cat is first startled awake in the morning, and by the afternoon it can be seen standing up and meowing at passersby. In the evening, it lies down and falls asleep with its head rested on its paws.
Although the display doesn't officially launch until July 12, test broadcasts have been taking place since last month.
[...] One Twitter user posted a video of the animal yawning and falling asleep, writing that it "looks sleepy at night."
YouTube Live Stream (GMT+9) (Angle may lose 3-D effect).
Recorded YouTube videos: #1 and #2.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday July 08, @05:28PM (3 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 4, Interesting) by hendrikboom on Thursday July 08, @06:30PM
Which is dangerous if the eye that is caught is the eye of a driver.
I've occasionally been confused by an animated billboard near a curve in an expressway I was driving on; when the animation is actually on the street I'm driving on it's worse.
One of the nice things about last year's lockdown is that I haven't seen any animated billboards for a while.
(Score: 3, Touché) by krishnoid on Thursday July 08, @06:46PM (1 child)
For now [youtu.be]. Pretty soon I bet you'll be able to wrap your house or apartment building in it.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 08, @06:56PM
Those are the obnoxious neighbors.
