Charlotte flight to Bahamas canceled when Boston-area high schoolers refuse to wear masks:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of passengers experienced a nightmare at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday, telling Glenn Counts, a reporter at Boston 25 News’ sister station in Charlotte, WSOC, that first mechanical problems and then a group of people refusing to wear masks left them stranded in the Queen City.
[...] Passengers on American Airlines Flight 893 to Nassau, Bahamas were in a position to depart Monday when a group of high school students decided to stage a mask rebellion that lasted for hours.
“Some people’s vacations are ruined. They were only going for a couple of nights. Now, they have to get rebooked,” passenger Stephanie Krzywanski said.
The flight was supposed to depart at 9:30 a.m, but a mechanical issue meant passengers had to switch planes. But then a group of students from a Boston-area high school decided to act up.
[...] “It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious,” passenger Malik Banks said.
Banks was seated next to the group of more than 30 students.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still requires masks on all flights because of COVID-19.
“It wasn’t all of them. I would say 75% to 80% of them were being terrible kids, saying smart stuff,” Banks said.
“All they had to do was follow the rules, put the mask on, sit there. No smart-mouth comments. And they couldn’t do it,” passenger Christina Randolph said.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday July 08, @08:02PM (1 child)
Yahoo news [yahoo.com]:
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 08, @08:22PM
Ah, so the sensationalist headline was just for the clicks, then?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday July 08, @08:06PM (1 child)
Why was the flight cancelled? Kick the assholes off and problem solved. Not even much of a problem identifying the problem. Are you wearing a mask? If yes, fine. If no, off the plane you go.
Oh, without the assholes you kicked off you can't buy gas? No problemo, those assholes kicked off don't get any refunds of any kind. Not even for their luggage showing up at the destination with them not there, with no guarantee said luggage will ever find it's way back to the airport the assholes tried to fly from.
Then again, I'm neither PC nor Woke, and am old. So I probably don't understand the subtlies involved in the modern world.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @08:16PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @08:12PM (1 child)
That's where terrorists belong, and these students were definitely terrorists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 08, @08:27PM
I don't know. If the plane sat on the tarmac for 2 hours in the Georgia sun with no AC, you can hardly blame the passengers who removed their masks. The airline should have let them deplane before the conditions got intolerable.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday July 08, @08:24PM
Rebellion usually starts with the youth.
All they had to do was start chanting "Black Lives Matter" and they could have gotten away with no masks.
Because the virus doesn't transmit at woke rallies.
This is a weird point in the pandemic where its been over for a year where I live and no kids wear masks at school and our counts are essentially zero. Never fails to amaze me when I see transmission rates are lower when 25% of the population wears masks than when 60% was wearing masks. Its almost like masks had no effect other than placebo. But that would be an un-PC thought so I'm sure its not true.