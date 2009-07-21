from the hot-topic dept.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/07/all-fans-banned-from-tokyo-olympics-as-covid-cases-rise-delta-spreads/
Both foreign and local sports fans are now barred from attending Tokyo-area Olympic events as COVID-19 cases tick up in the city and the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread.
Olympic officials agreed to the domestic spectator ban during a meeting Thursday with Japanese officials, who also declared a state of emergency in the world's most populous city due the rise in infections. The state of emergency is set to take effect July 12 and run through August 22. That covers the entirety of the Olympic games, which are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8. The Paralympics begin August 24.
"Many people were looking forward to watching the games at the venues, but I would like everyone to fully enjoy watching the games on TV at home," Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said after Thursday's meeting, according to the Associated Press. "It's gut-wrenching because many people looked forward to watching at the venues."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @07:44AM
Didn't Florida offer to host the Olympics if Japan didn't think they could handle it? I get that Japan didn't want to look bad, but this looks kinda last minute and, well, bad.
If these games were held in the U.S., they could have vaccinated every visitor and sent them home healthier than when they showed up.
Just remember, when in doubt, lock it down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @08:12AM
yeah. let's all celebrate the fact that some people think their physical prowess is more important than growing food/building homes/medical research or the other hundreds of actually useful things that people can do. let's celebrate the best at having fun, instead of having fun ourselves.
oh, and... girls? don't make jokes about dick-measuring contests if you participate in gymnastics/dancing competitions, ok?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @08:28AM
OnlyFans still active.