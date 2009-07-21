Stories
New Fabric Passively Cools Whatever It's Covering—Including You

posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 09, @10:05AM
from the keeping-it-cool dept.
Science

Freeman writes:

Rising temperatures around the world run the risk of creating a dangerous cycle where more people get air conditioning, which causes energy demand to surge and leads to higher carbon emissions, which makes temperatures rise even more. Renewable power is one option for breaking that cycle, but people have also been studying materials that enable what's called passive cooling. Without using energy, these materials take heat from whatever they're covering and radiate it out to space.

Most of these efforts have focused on building materials, with the goal of creating roofs that can keep buildings a few degrees cooler than the surrounding air. But now a team based in China has taken the same principles and applied them to fabric, creating a vest that keeps its users about 3º C cooler than they would be otherwise.

Hierarchical-morphology metafabric for scalable passive daytime radiative cooling (DOI: 10.1126/science.abi5484) (DX)

