Supreme Court Overturns Overbroad Interpretation of CFAA, Protecting Security Researchers and Everyday Users:
EFF has long fought to reform vague, dangerous computer crime laws like the CFAA. We're gratified that the Supreme Court today acknowledged that overbroad application of the CFAA risks turning nearly any user of the Internet into a criminal based on arbitrary terms of service. We remember the tragic and unjust results of the CFAA's misuse, such as the death of Aaron Swartz, and we will continue to fight to ensure that computer crime laws no longer chill security research, journalism, and other novel and interoperable uses of technology that ultimately benefit all of us.
[...] Today's win is an important victory for users everywhere. The Court rightly held that exceeding authorized access under the CFAA does not encompass "violations of circumstance-based access restrictions on employers' computers." Thus, "an individual 'exceeds authorized access' when he accesses a computer with authorization but then obtains information located in particular areas of the computer— such as files, folders, or databases—that are off limits to him."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @03:32PM (2 children)
This article is about the decision in Van Buren v. United States, issued on June 3.
https://www.scotusblog.com/case-files/cases/van-buren-v-united-states/ [scotusblog.com]
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday July 09, @04:04PM
Did you submit it as a story on when it was first published in early June?
Did we publish this story on our front page? I've looked but cannot see it, but it might be hidden behind another title that doesn't provide me with any clues. If it is a dupe then I apologise. Maybe I missed it in the submissions queue and it timed out.
I live in Europe. This is the first time that I have read it therefore, for me at least, it is news. Don't assume that because you have read it elsewhere, everybody else has read it too. And if you want up-to-the-minute news then start submitting up-to-the-minute submissions and perhaps we volunteers can push them out in a more timely fashion.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday July 09, @04:07PM
Looking more closely at the link that you provided - the judgement was only issued on 6 July.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 09, @03:42PM
Isn't protecting the WOPR from teens with war dilators the whole reason the CFAA legislation was created? The legislator saw War Games and realized that "we must do something!".
Consider the vast number of teens with a modem and dedicated land line in their bedroom just waiting to wreck havoc upon society in the 21st century!
