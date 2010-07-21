President Joe Biden's latest executive order is a huge win for right to repair
A sweeping executive order aimed at promoting economic competition and signed Friday by President Joe Biden called on the Federal Trade Commission to institute rules to curb anticompetitive restrictions that limit consumers' ability to repair gadgets on their own terms.
Tucked into the executive order that covered 72 initiatives to promote competition in the US economy, Biden specifically asked the FTC to crack down on "unfair anticompetitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items, such as the restrictions imposed by powerful manufacturers that prevent farmers from repairing their own equipment."
Colorado’s proposed right-to-repair law was simple and clear. At 11 pages, the legislation spent most of its word count defining terms, but the gist was simple: It would let people fix their own stuff without needing to resort to the manufacturer and force said manufacturer to support people who want to fix stuff.
“For the purpose of providing services for digital electronic equipment sold or used in this state, an original equipment manufacturer shall, with fair and reasonable terms and cost, make available to an independent repair provider or owner of the manufacturer’s equipment any documentation, parts, embedded software, firmware, or tools that are intended for use with the digital electronic equipment, including updates to documentation, information, or embedded software,” the proposed bill said.
Right-to-repair is often spoken of in the context of broken phone screens, but it doesn’t just affect people’s personal devices. Agricultural and medical equipment are increasingly impossible to fix because manufacturers want to maintain a monopoly on repairing the product. These issues can make the right-to-repair literally life and death.
The Colorado House Business Affairs & Labor committee met to consider the law on March 25. Twelve legislators voted to indefinitely postpone considering the bill. Only one voted for it. “I still have a lot of questions. I still have a lot of concerns,” Rep. Monica Duran (D) said at the end of the committee hearing. She voted no on the bill.
[...] It was a stunning statement given just how many people testified on behalf of the right-to-repair legislation and how few questions the committee asked them.
Bloomberg today released a report on how companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are working together to put a stop to laws that would make it necessary for companies to provide device schematics, genuine repair parts, and repair manuals to independent repair technicians.
Almost 27 states have considered the laws in 2021 alone, but in more than half of them, the laws have been voted down or dismissed. Many lobbyists and trade groups representing tech companies have fought hard against this law with Apple pointing out that such measures could lead to device damage or consumers harming themselves when attempting to repair their devices.
In Washington, for example, Washington House of Representatives Democrat Mia Gregerson sponsored a Right to Repair measure that was fought by Microsoft, Google, Amazon, along with lobbyists representing Apple. Lobbyists later said that Apple would endorse repair programs at local colleges if the bill was dropped.
Products such as washing machines, TVs and fridges should become easier to repair and cheaper to run under new rules coming into force.
Manufacturers are now legally required to make spare parts available to people buying electrical appliances. The aim of the new rules is to extend the lifespan of products by up to 10 years and benefit the environment. However, one company said that the new rules could make white goods more expensive.
The right to repair rules are designed to tackle "built-in obsolescence" where manufacturers deliberately build appliances to break down after a certain period to encourage consumers to buy new ones. The new rules apply to products bought from Thursday, but manufacturers have a grace period of up to two years to make spare parts available.
Many consumers have complained that goods don't last long enough, then can't be fixed in the home.
Adam French from consumer group Which? said that electrical items end up in landfill too often "because they are either too costly or difficult to fix". The rules "should ensure products last longer and help reduce electrical waste", he said.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snotnose on Saturday July 10, @03:32PM (2 children)
Yeah, this one is good. But you're basically letting 1 person make laws, with no input from Congress or the voters. That's called a dictatorship.
Congress should banish these damned things ASAP.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Booga1 on Saturday July 10, @03:50PM
Agreed, but both parties seem to LOVE this stuff when you look closely at it. Both parties cry foul when they're not in charge, but both turn right around and use it to sidestep the legislature when they get a president. Then when the president gets swapped out each side acts surprised when what got put in with a stroke of a pen is undone with a stroke of a pen.
It's a "win" for whichever party is in charge and a "win" again for the party that's out of power when it comes to rhetoric pointing out how "President $current is a dictator!"
Congress could fix this and it's been going on since the beginning, so it's pretty clear they don't want to fix it. Heck, recent presidents aren't even close to being the worst offenders. Just take a look at this chart of orders by presidents. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Saturday July 10, @04:10PM
I like the way you think. But didn't Congress already write laws against anticompetitive behavior? Which the Executive Branch can enforce as necessary?
At a guess, Magnuson-Moss and antitrust may be the foundation.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday July 10, @03:33PM (1 child)
But that doesn't make it right. This isn't something you do with an executive order. The next sumbitch to park his senile ass in the Oval office can execute a different order.
This needs to be addressed by the legislature, not the Assburger in Chief.
Remember, No One Is Coming to Save Us
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 10, @04:15PM
Get used to it while the R-team's only goal is to deadlock and occasionally shovel through judges.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 10, @03:38PM
A step in the right direction!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Socrastotle on Saturday July 10, @04:02PM
This is the real question. Many thought that the EU passing the GDPR would be a gamechanger for sites like Facebook, Google, etc that rely on harvesting users information often without their knowledge or consent in order to exploit them for monetary gain.
In practice? It had next to no effect on these companies but has greatly expanded the difficulty of operation for smaller sites for whom an inadvertent violation could be business destroying as the fines are structured in the fashion of "4% or $20 million, whichever is greater". So even if Facebook/Google/etc somehow managed to lose a case, it'd be a tiny fraction of their earnings, yet for a small business grossing $500k a year? They could face a fine of up to $20 million. Capitalism 2.0.