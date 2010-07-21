Stories
DuckDuckGo Has a New Tor V3 .onion Hidden Service!

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday July 11, @05:50AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

If you've been using v2 .onion, now is the time to update your bookmarks!

The new v3 .onion for DuckDuckGo search via Tor is:

https://duckduckgogg42xjoc72x3sjasowoarfbgcmvfimaftt6twagswzczad.onion/html

Please note the "html" at the end, which for some reason makes searches work when they otherwise wouldn't without it.

This news comes from this post by a DDG staff member.

it is important to update today, as soon v2 .onion services won't work!

See, also: https://support.torproject.org/onionservices/#v2-deprecation.

