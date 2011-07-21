Scientists Identify Specific Human Brain Circuit for Spirituality:
A new study led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital takes a new approach to mapping spirituality and religiosity and finds that spiritual acceptance can be localized to a specific brain circuit. This brain circuit is centered in the periaqueductal gray (PAG), a brainstem region that has been implicated in numerous functions, including fear conditioning, pain modulation, altruistic behaviors and unconditional love.
[...] "Our results suggest that spirituality and religiosity are rooted in fundamental, neurobiological dynamics and deeply woven into our neuro-fabric," said corresponding author Michael Ferguson, PhD, a principal investigator in the Brigham's Center for Brain Circuit Therapeutics. "We were astonished to find that this brain circuit for spirituality is centered in one of the most evolutionarily preserved structures in the brain."
To conduct their study, Ferguson and colleagues used a technique called lesion network mapping that allows investigators to map complex human behaviors to specific brain circuits based on the locations of brain lesions in patients. The team leveraged a previously published dataset that included 88 neurosurgical patients who were undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor. Lesion locations were distributed throughout the brain. Patients completed a survey that included questions about spiritual acceptance before and after surgery. The team validated their results using a second dataset made up of more than 100 patients with lesions caused by penetrating head trauma from combat during the Vietnam War. These participants also completed questionnaires that included questions about religiosity (such as, "Do you consider yourself a religious person? Yes or No?").
Of the 88 neurosurgical patients, 30 showed a decrease in self-reported spiritual belief before and after neurosurgical brain tumor resection, 29 showed an increase, and 29 showed no change. Using lesion network mapping, the team found that self-reported spirituality mapped to a specific brain circuit centered on the PAG. The circuit included positive nodes and negative nodes — lesions that disrupted these respective nodes either decreased or increased self-reported spiritual beliefs. Results on religiosity from the second dataset aligned with these findings. In addition, in a review of the literature, the researchers found several case reports of patients who became hyper-religious after experiencing brain lesions that affected the negative nodes of the circuit.
Journal Reference:
Michael A. Ferguson, Frederic L.W.V.J. Schaper, Alexander Cohen, et al. A neural circuit for spirituality and religiosity derived from patients with brain lesions, Biological Psychiatry (DOI: 10.1016/j.biopsych.2021.06.016)
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Sunday July 11, @08:26PM (2 children)
And nothing of value was found.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 11, @08:37PM
Your post is funny in an ironic way.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday July 11, @09:18PM
Says the guy with the brain lesion.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday July 11, @08:27PM
That's my kind of spirituality.
Now I am become PHB, the destroyer of dreams.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 11, @08:48PM (1 child)
Long suspected but now scientifically proven. So remember, kids, always wear a helmet when biking or you might end up in a mosque, church, synagogue or other house for the mentally ill.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday July 11, @09:09PM
I dunno, seems like at least one of those kinds of public institutions [youtu.be] could use a little more altruism.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 11, @08:50PM (2 children)
Jesus freaks are brain-damaged. The same goes for all the other religious nutbags.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 11, @09:00PM
Except Scientologists, because their religion has a firm basis in science,
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday July 11, @09:21PM
Or, alternately, it can be a form of getting high without the use of chemicals, which isn't necessarily a bad thing although it can be psychologically addictive if you do it too much.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday July 11, @09:20PM
See, believing in imaginary sky fairies IS a mental illness. Perhaps now we can fix this longstanding problem.
Unfortunately, that area also controls the willingness to use smart phones, so big companies will never allow it.
YOUR fucking neuro-fabric, not mine. I'd have to have a major lobotomy to start believing such retarded shit. (Both imaginary sky fairies and the absolute need for smart phones)