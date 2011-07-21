Stories
Raytheon Wins $2B Contract for New Nuclear Cruise Missile

posted by martyb on Monday July 12, @12:50AM
Raytheon wins $2B contract for new nuclear cruise missile:

Raytheon Technologies will get up to $2 billion to develop the U.S. Air Force's Long Range Standoff [(LRSO)] Weapon system, a new nuclear-capable, air-launched cruise missile that will be carried by B-52 and B-21 bombers.

The service on July 1 awarded Raytheon a cost-plus-fixed-fee deal for the engineering and manufacturing development stage of the LRSO program, with contract options that max out at about $2 billion.

[...] LRSO is slated to replace the AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile, which was designed in the 1970s. Air Force officials have argued that the legacy ALCM has become more difficult to maintain as its supply base becomes obsolete, and its effectiveness gets increasingly compromised as adversaries field more sophisticated air defense systems.

[...] During a July 2 briefing, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Defense Department aims to keep LRSO development on track, even as it executes a Nuclear Posture Review that could eventually call for the weapon's cancellation.

[*] EMD: Engineering & Manufacturing Development

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @01:01AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @01:01AM (#1155085)

    Take a tactical nuke, strap it on an MQ-9 Reaper, and program in the GPS coordinates for Mecca.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @01:56AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @01:56AM (#1155107)

      That would kill some gays, and Raytheon is not in the business of doing that.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @01:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @01:37AM (#1155102)

    Let me guess, the 21 is how many aircraft they will order because they are too expensive

    During the late 1980s and 1990s, Congress slashed plans to purchase 132 bombers to 21. In 2008, a B-2 was destroyed in a crash shortly after takeoff, though the crew ejected safely.[5] As of 2018, twenty B-2s are in service with the United States Air Force, which plans to operate them until 2032, when the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is to replace it.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northrop_Grumman_B-2_Spirit [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Monday July 12, @02:03AM

    by MIRV888 (11376) on Monday July 12, @02:03AM (#1155111)

    It just seems like we have bigger issues than who has the best nuke.

