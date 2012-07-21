from the Clippit dept.
Microsoft Teams is bringing back Clippy and all your old favorites:
Microsoft has published a selection of new backgrounds for collaboration service Teams that are bound to give long-term fans a potent hit of nostalgia.
The subjects of the new Teams backgrounds include the infamous Clippy, Microsoft Solitaire and Paint. The company has also unvaulted the Windows XP meadow, arguably the most iconic PC wallpaper ever.
[...] Each of the new Teams backgrounds is tied to a famous product in the Microsoft catalogue, from Microsoft 365 to Windows.
Clippy, for example, made its debut as virtual assistant in Office 97. It spent the next few years harassing Microsoft Office users, albeit politely, before facing the chop in 2001.
[...] The new background bundle also pays homage to iconic Windows applications Solitaire and Paint, both of which came pre-installed with the operating system for years.
[ed: decrapified Team Backgrounds link]
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday July 12, @05:34AM
Get ready for a cornucopia of lame Clippy jokes. Damn good thing SG doesn’t allow images.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday July 12, @06:32AM
Do they hope for some nostalgia? Then they might use something about their back catalog that people like to rememb... oh wait, there isn't anything.