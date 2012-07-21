Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft Teams is Bringing Back Clippy and All Your Old Favorites

posted by chromas on Monday July 12, @05:07AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Clippit dept.
/dev/random Software

upstart writes:

Microsoft Teams is bringing back Clippy and all your old favorites:

Microsoft has published a selection of new backgrounds for collaboration service Teams that are bound to give long-term fans a potent hit of nostalgia.

The subjects of the new Teams backgrounds include the infamous Clippy, Microsoft Solitaire and Paint. The company has also unvaulted the Windows XP meadow, arguably the most iconic PC wallpaper ever.

[...] Each of the new Teams backgrounds is tied to a famous product in the Microsoft catalogue, from Microsoft 365 to Windows.

Clippy, for example, made its debut as virtual assistant in Office 97. It spent the next few years harassing Microsoft Office users, albeit politely, before facing the chop in 2001.

[...] The new background bundle also pays homage to iconic Windows applications Solitaire and Paint, both of which came pre-installed with the operating system for years.

[ed: decrapified Team Backgrounds link]

Original Submission


«  How the Highly Unusual Death Valley Temperatures Just Got More Complicated
Microsoft Teams is Bringing Back Clippy and All Your Old Favorites | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday July 12, @05:34AM

    by Frosty Piss (4971) on Monday July 12, @05:34AM (#1155150)

    Get ready for a cornucopia of lame Clippy jokes. Damn good thing SG doesn’t allow images.

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday July 12, @06:32AM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Monday July 12, @06:32AM (#1155164)

    Do they hope for some nostalgia? Then they might use something about their back catalog that people like to rememb... oh wait, there isn't anything.

(1)