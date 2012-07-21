Microsoft has published a selection of new backgrounds for collaboration service Teams that are bound to give long-term fans a potent hit of nostalgia.

The subjects of the new Teams backgrounds include the infamous Clippy, Microsoft Solitaire and Paint. The company has also unvaulted the Windows XP meadow, arguably the most iconic PC wallpaper ever.

[...] Each of the new Teams backgrounds is tied to a famous product in the Microsoft catalogue, from Microsoft 365 to Windows.

Clippy, for example, made its debut as virtual assistant in Office 97. It spent the next few years harassing Microsoft Office users, albeit politely, before facing the chop in 2001.

[...] The new background bundle also pays homage to iconic Windows applications Solitaire and Paint, both of which came pre-installed with the operating system for years.