Wanna Delay Aging? Get Castrated, Scientists Say

According to new research, there may be a surprisingly effective way for men to increase their lifespans — but it requires a pretty severe alteration to the physical body that may not appeal to everybody.

[...] "Both farmers and scientists have known for some time that castrated male sheep live on average much longer than their intact counterparts; however, this is the first time anyone has looked at DNA to see if it also ages slower," said Victoria Sugrue, a researcher at the University of Otago and lead author of a paper about the research published in the journal eLife, in a statement.

[...] "We developed a way to measure biological age in a broad range of mammals — we have looked at over 200 species so far and discovered surprising commonality in which animals age," said study co-author Steve Horvath, professor from the University of California in Los Angeles, in the statement. "But the sheep study was unique in that it specifically isolated the effects of male hormones on aging."

[...] "We found that males and females have very different patterns of DNA aging in sheep; and that despite being male, the castrates [wethers] had very feminine characteristics at specific DNA sites," said Tim Hore, research team co-leader and lecturer at Otago, in the statement.

[...] "Interestingly, those sites most affected by castration also bind to receptors of male hormones in humans at a much greater rate than we would expect by chance," Hore said. "This provides a clear link between castration, male hormones and sex-specific differences in DNA aging."

Journal Reference:
Victoria J Sugrue, Joseph Alan Zoller, Pritika Narayan, et al. Castration delays epigenetic aging and feminizes DNA methylation at androgen-regulated loci, (DOI: 10.7554/eLife.64932)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:01PM (#1155332)

    how aristarchus has lasted so long

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:05PM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:05PM (#1155335)

    Do you want a short happy life? Or a long miserable boring one?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:07PM (4 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:07PM (#1155338)

      I would rather have a short life making women happy.

      • (Score: 2) by Tork on Monday July 12, @04:08PM

        by Tork (3914) on Monday July 12, @04:08PM (#1155339)
        Good luck on your journey. ;)
      • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:22PM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:22PM (#1155350)

        Hi zumi...

        • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:01PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:01PM (#1155379)

          Your mistake. 'Zumi doesn't make anyone happy.

        • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday July 12, @05:11PM

          by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Monday July 12, @05:11PM (#1155391) Journal

          Not me, derp-a-saurus. Again: I don't post AC, and you can have any admin verify that.

          Besides which, I don't have what to be castrated from =P But if you stand reeeeeal still (and give me a moment to go find my microscope) maybe I can help you, hah, extend your lifespan a bit...!

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Monday July 12, @04:22PM (2 children)

    by bzipitidoo (4388) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 12, @04:22PM (#1155349) Journal

    If you don't smoke, don't drink, don't take recreational drugs, don't overeat, don't sin, don't try to take over the world, and don't do lots of other fun things, you'll live longer.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:50PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:50PM (#1155372)

      I am curious, what is this sin thing you are talking about?

    • (Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Monday July 12, @04:52PM

      by Barenflimski (6836) on Monday July 12, @04:52PM (#1155374)

      Maybe. Can't control meteors, lightning or other universal random acts of kindness.

  • (Score: 2) by oumuamua on Monday July 12, @04:26PM (2 children)

    by oumuamua (8401) on Monday July 12, @04:26PM (#1155351)

    All Anti-aging treatments should come with a 'side-effect' of sterility because of the huge impact it will have on world population. Each extension of 15 years boosts world population by 2 billion.
    The key to unlocking anti-aging will be from studying long-lived animals or this:
    https://singularityhub.com/2021/06/28/harvard-scientists-pinpoint-ground-zero-of-aging-in-mouse-embryo-study/ [singularityhub.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:37PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:37PM (#1155362)
      Both physical and chemical castration have the desired result of removing the person from the reproductive pool.

    • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday July 12, @04:46PM

      by ikanreed (3164) on Monday July 12, @04:46PM (#1155369) Journal

      You know one of the two sexes becomes almost entirely sterile during late middle age, and even if the hormone effects were somehow prevented, also run out of gametes entirely, right?

      "Reversing aging" isn't likely to to repeat oogenisis, unless a treatment specifically sets out to do so. So we're talking about a fairly male-specific problem in that hypothetical "15 years=2 billion more" hypothetical you're tossing out.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:29PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:29PM (#1155353)

    This study conclusively proves that government-funded sex-change operations will create a drag on the healthcare system for a long time.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:40PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:40PM (#1155364)
      How? Unless they banked sperm, trans women on hormone therapy are chemically castrated even before surgery. How much does it cost to support one double-wide redneck trailer trash and their kids?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:02PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:02PM (#1155381)

        So you're saying they should just be euthanized? That's not very progressive.

        • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday July 12, @05:13PM

          by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Monday July 12, @05:13PM (#1155395) Journal

          You have to admit, as un-PC as it is, we *do* have an oversupply of redneck trailer trash. And they seem incapable of tying their own shoes, let alone figuring out how to vote in their own best interest, keep their local economies running, and not be complete drags on the federal tax system.

          I wouldn't personally go so far as to *euthanize* everyone south of the Mason-Dixon line though...just cut the red states off from all that gubbamint aid they get from sucking down blue-state tax revenue!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:53PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:53PM (#1155375)

      This study conclusively proves that government-funded sex-change operations will create a drag on the healthcare system for a long time.

      I love how one little strawman caused your panties to violently retreat up your ass.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:32PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:32PM (#1155356)

    We can add a longer lifespan to the lower incidence of heart and cardiovascular disease, delayed dementia and Alzheimers, better muscle retention despite aging, better stamina, etc.

    So the poster complaining about purple haired trannies taking their jobs - [nelson] Ha Ha [/nelson].

    Of course if you end up with prostate cancer you may find yourself having to choose between surgery that will leave you pissing in a bag strapped to your ankle, radiation, or chemical castration with anti-testosterone drugs and estrogen anyway.

  • (Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Monday July 12, @04:33PM (2 children)

    by ElizabethGreene (6748) on Monday July 12, @04:33PM (#1155357)

    Finding a doctor willing to do an elective castration (aka bilateral orchidectomy) is non-trivially difficult.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:45PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:45PM (#1155368)
      Chemical castration ftw. Talk to your endocrinologist. It's a step in the right direction. And a hell of a lit cheaper, unless you buy your hormones on the black market at $5 a pill instead of $0.20 each. In which case you deserve to get gouged.

      Or a free 6-months supply from Planned Parenthood - 1 or 2 mg estrace a day.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:06PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:06PM (#1155385)

        >> Chemical castration ftw.

        Chemical castration ftl. ftfy.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @04:40PM (#1155366)

    ... a load of balls.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday July 12, @04:41PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 12, @04:41PM (#1155367) Journal

    I wish the Federal department of Health and Human Services would produce a helpful graph of the expected human lifespan by gender for all possible genders.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:08PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:08PM (#1155390)

      >> ...graph of the expected human lifespan by gender for all possible genders.

      Graphics software isn't that powerful yet, which is why millennials are working so hard on quantum computing.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @05:07PM (#1155386)

    Avoid females, and you'll be immortal.

  • (Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Monday July 12, @05:13PM

    by Beryllium Sphere (r) (5062) on Monday July 12, @05:13PM (#1155394)

    It's not lifestyle. There was a comparison of monks and nuns. With closely comparable ways of life, there was still that large gap in life expectancy.

