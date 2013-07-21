Johnson & Johnson vaccine linked to rare cases of autoimmune disorder:
The Food and Drug Administration announced a change to the fact sheet on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, warning of an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disorder that damages the nerves and can lead to paralysis.
"Based on an analysis of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting (VAERS) data, there have been 100 preliminary reports following vaccination with the Janssen vaccine after approximately 12.5 million doses administered," an FDA spokesperson said in a statement to CNET. Ninety-five of the cases were serious and required hospitalization, with one reported death, according to the FDA.
The cases of Guillain-Barré usually occurred about two weeks after vaccination and were typically found in males aged 50 and older, according to a statement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said it will discuss the link between the US's only single-dose COVID vaccine and the autoimmune disorder at an upcoming meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. It also said that most people fully recover from Guillain-Barré syndrome.
The known benefits of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the known risks, the FDA said. But those who got a Johnson & Johnson shot should seek medical attention if they develop the following symptoms, per the FDA: weakness or tingling sensations, especially in the legs or arms, that's worsening and spreading to other parts of the body; difficulty walking; difficulty with facial movements, including speaking, chewing or swallowing; double vision or inability to move eyes; or difficulty with bladder control or bowel function.
[...] Guillain-Barré can occur after infections with viruses such as the flu, Epstein Barr or Zika, the CDC reports. Guillain-Barré also occurs after infection with Campylobacter bacteria, which is the most common bacterial cause of diarrhea. It has also been been associated with other vaccines, such as those for the flu and shingles, according to the FDA. Although most people fully recover from Guillain-Barré syndrome, it can lead to severe nerve damage and paralysis. It's also most common in men and people over age 50.
Also at CNN.
Wikipedia entry on Guillain-Barré.
Meanwhile GBS is one of the risks of a live case of COVID-19, along with the part where you die on a ventilator.
Meanwhile GBS is one of the risks of a live case of COVID-19, along with the part where you die on a ventilator.
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/guillain-barre-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20362793 [mayoclinic.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 13, @02:53AM
I sought out Good Ol' Murcan vaccine - Moderna and Pfizer (ok, with bit of sourkraut on this one).
Remember, stick with hamburger and weiswurst vaccines, don't stray to lomein or borshit vaccines.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 13, @03:15AM
Experimental drugs and treatments linked to bad side effects! Who'da thunk it?
We should count ourselves fortunate that we aren't getting Sinovac. Less effective, and I've read a couple rumors the side effects are more frequent. Ehhhh . . .
