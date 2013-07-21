Decoding radio pH capsules with rtl_433:
Recently I was implanted with a wireless capsule to monitor stomach pH (specifically, the Medtronic “Bravo Reflux Capsule”). It’s a sensor that’s temporarily attached to your lower esophagus, in order to measure the pH in-situ. This is a pretty common procedure ever since it supplanted the previous gold standard of cathether-based ambulatory pH monitoring, with a cathether running through your nose.
Because the capsule transmitted wirelessly, it gave me an opportunity to see if I can capture the data myself, given that when I examined the patient demo capsule, it seemed to be a very small, very low-power transmitter with 2 watch-battery-sized coin cells as a power source. This likely meant that this device is:
- very simple in signaling
- very short range
- possibly unencrypted (?) depending on year of design
But how did it communicate wirelessly? The medical tech described the communication as “Bluetooth-like”, which would likely be a no-go for data capture depending on the version of Bluetooth. Plus, there are a plethora of specialized low power transceiver chipsets these days in the license-free ISM bands (which you may know as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), due to the thriving mobile and IoT markets. But the first thing that caught my eye was the manufacturer’s image: “
433”. Note that this was just a coincidental inductor marking, but it ended up being the prompt for me to look deeper at the FCC filing.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday July 13, @05:52AM
This is a great reverse engineering piece.
It is always easy to think to ones self that the stuff you do isn't worth writing down, but go figure... Some other guy, 7 years ago, happened to work out the one piece that was missing for this guy. Amazingly, he was able to find it in these search engines.
Cool use of tech skills.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 13, @06:09AM
There exist solid state pH meters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 13, @06:38AM
But why not take proton pump inhibitors and not have to care anymore?