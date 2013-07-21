Recently I was implanted with a wireless capsule to monitor stomach pH (specifically, the Medtronic “Bravo Reflux Capsule”). It’s a sensor that’s temporarily attached to your lower esophagus, in order to measure the pH in-situ. This is a pretty common procedure ever since it supplanted the previous gold standard of cathether-based ambulatory pH monitoring, with a cathether running through your nose.

Because the capsule transmitted wirelessly, it gave me an opportunity to see if I can capture the data myself, given that when I examined the patient demo capsule, it seemed to be a very small, very low-power transmitter with 2 watch-battery-sized coin cells as a power source. This likely meant that this device is:

very simple in signaling

very short range

possibly unencrypted (?) depending on year of design