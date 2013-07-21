from the ho'mongus—it-big-brain-time dept.
Climate Changed the Size of Our Bodies – And Our Brains:
An interdisciplinary team of researchers, led by the Universities of Cambridge and Tübingen, has gathered measurements of body and brain size for over 300 fossils from the genus Homo found across the globe. By combining this data with a reconstruction of the world’s regional climates over the last million years, they have pinpointed the specific climate experienced by each fossil when it was a living human.
The study reveals that the average body size of humans has fluctuated significantly over the last million years, with larger bodies evolving in colder regions. Larger size is thought to act as a buffer against colder temperatures: less heat is lost from a body when its mass is large relative to its surface area.
[...] A defining trait of the evolution of our genus is a trend of increasing body and brain size; compared to earlier species such as Homo habilis, we are 50% heavier and our brains are three times larger. But the drivers behind such changes remain highly debated.
“Our study indicates that climate — particularly temperature — has been the main driver of changes in body size for the past million years,” said Professor Andrea Manica, a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology who led the study.
He added: “We can see from people living today that those in warmer climates tend to be smaller, and those living in colder climates tend to be bigger. We now know that the same climatic influences have been at work for the last million years.”
Journal Reference:
Manuel Will, Mario Krapp, Jay T. Stock, et al. Different environmental variables predict body and brain size evolution in Homo [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24290-7)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 13, @02:48PM (5 children)
... and that a sub-Saharan African person and a Caucasian person might be more alike than two different sub-Saharan African people. Are you saying RACE IS REAL?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday July 13, @02:54PM (1 child)
I was told that climate change is an imaginary social construct.
No reasonable person could have expected Trump's sworn testimony under oath to be true.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 13, @03:01PM
Don't go there, the postmodernist denial of reality is quite real. They're ahead of the curve...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 13, @02:59PM (1 child)
You weren't told that, you were told they would be genetically more similar than they would be different. That differences within populations are greater than differences between populations. And, that it is impossible to reliably determine race based on physical characteristics or genetics.
Don't confuse social constructionist claims with science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 13, @04:00PM
Except this notion that you can't reliable determine race from genetic characteristics has been debunked repeatedly and effortlessly by geneticists. For instance this [cell.com] study analyzed a diverse sample of thousands of American volunteers and found that race, as defined by little more than 326 genetic markers, was able to correctly classify 99.86% of the individuals with their self reported race.
The problem we have with society is that "we", which includes many researchers - particularly in the social sciences, want to try to pretend that all groups are identical, when literally all evidence in the world suggests that they are not. The fear of course is that if we find one group happens to have distinct characteristics that trend towards undesirable things, then we go full Hitler. But it's quite absurd. There's a line of choices between trying to create some fantasy world where everybody is the same, and one where we must genocide everybody except the one ultimate race.
Put this another way. Imagine you have a race (as in running) where you line up a group of people. And on a few of these people you still invisible ball and chains, that we cannot remove. What do you do? Pretend these handicaps do not exist and just encourage them to try harder? Try to artificially slow down the faster racers to make it "more equal" (e.g. - Brave New World)? Maybe just pretend these handicaps do not exist and intentionally send oneself on a wild goose chase, knowing full well you'll never find the reason (let alone solution), but at least you needn't come to a decision?
Just because these individuals may not, on average, excel at the race doesn't mean there you must do away with them, nor exclude them from opportunities for individuals who fall outside the mean (in a good way) whether due to fortunate genetics or simply because of a disproportionate edge in some way, such as effort and willpower (e.g. - Gattaca). In fact it seems that we can only truly create a society where all can endeavor to live fruitful lives by not only acknowledging but embracing our differences, but while also simultaneously not forgetting that while those differences do apply to the average, they do not define the individual.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 13, @03:00PM
Populations in various localities may be genetically distinct from other populations... but race is still a social construct. The color of skin is not a reliable indicator of anything other than melanin. Humans have never stopped fucking, so speciation hasn't occurred in any meaningful way, but diversity has blossomed as we've expanded into different environments.