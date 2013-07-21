US ride-hailing provider Halo has begun offering commercial driverless car services in Las Vegas, powered by the T-Mobile 5G network. With Halo, visitors and residents can quickly summon a sleek, driverless all-electric Halo via a few taps on a mobile app. A driverless Halo then arrives at the pick-up location and the rider hops in and drives to their destination.

Halo has operated on the T-Mobile 5G network since it began driving on Las Vegas’ public roads earlier this year.

[...] With its proprietary RemotePilot technology, Halo trains in-house drivers to remotely operate the driverless car over T-Mobile’s 5G network. Halo has developed an Advanced Safe Stop mechanism enabling its cars to immediately come to a full stop if a potential safety hazard or system anomaly is detected. Using an advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithm, the car also learns in the background while humans control the vehicle, building a unique feedback loop to achieve Level 3 capabilities over time.

“Driverless vehicles require a network with high capacity, broad coverage and low latency, making T-Mobile 5G a perfect match for developers such as Halo,” noted John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “There is a lot of work to do on the path to full autonomy, and Halo is taking a unique and intelligent approach to get there.”

“Full autonomy is a massive challenge from both a technical and social trust perspective that won’t be solved for years to come,” added Anand Nandakumar, the founder and CEO of Halo. “But Halo has been designed to address these challenges by building automation over time starting with a solution that consumers will feel comfortable using today.”