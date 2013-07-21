from the pay-no-attention-to-the-person-behind-the-curtain dept.
A new driverless, but *not* autonomous, taxi service is starting in Las Vegas, according to https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/news/v2x-news/halo-and-las-vegas-launch-driverless-car-service-powered-by-t-mobile-5g.html
This was a new category for your AC submitter--turns out these cars have remote drivers:
US ride-hailing provider Halo has begun offering commercial driverless car services in Las Vegas, powered by the T-Mobile 5G network. With Halo, visitors and residents can quickly summon a sleek, driverless all-electric Halo via a few taps on a mobile app. A driverless Halo then arrives at the pick-up location and the rider hops in and drives to their destination.
Halo has operated on the T-Mobile 5G network since it began driving on Las Vegas’ public roads earlier this year.
[...] With its proprietary RemotePilot technology, Halo trains in-house drivers to remotely operate the driverless car over T-Mobile’s 5G network. Halo has developed an Advanced Safe Stop mechanism enabling its cars to immediately come to a full stop if a potential safety hazard or system anomaly is detected. Using an advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithm, the car also learns in the background while humans control the vehicle, building a unique feedback loop to achieve Level 3 capabilities over time.
“Driverless vehicles require a network with high capacity, broad coverage and low latency, making T-Mobile 5G a perfect match for developers such as Halo,” noted John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “There is a lot of work to do on the path to full autonomy, and Halo is taking a unique and intelligent approach to get there.”
“Full autonomy is a massive challenge from both a technical and social trust perspective that won’t be solved for years to come,” added Anand Nandakumar, the founder and CEO of Halo. “But Halo has been designed to address these challenges by building automation over time starting with a solution that consumers will feel comfortable using today.”
<sarcasm>This must be the best of all worlds</sarcasm>, customers get the experience of a self-driving car with all the randomness & aggression of a real human driver(TM) at the other end of some latency...what could possibly go wrong? (with the human or the 5G network or ...)
Your AC predicts this service won't last out the year. After a few of these are stopped in the middle of traffic the 'Vegas city gov't will start to notice and eventually shut them down. Unless suitable "fees" are paid?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday July 14, @12:11AM (2 children)
"We are now stopped on train lines, would you like the car to move? $100 will be deducted from your account before the vehicle will move. You are reminded that the doors are locked for your safety."
actually, the Ts+Cs will show you pre-approved additional payments for all 'appropriate crash and danger avoidance actions", which will include stopping at red lights and stop signs, and parking within 3 feet of the kerb...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @12:38AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @12:40AM
Submitter here. I was thinking that Halo (or T-Mobile) would be offering "campaign contributions" to various members of city government & state licensing boards ... but extorting payments from customers is a much more amusing idea!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @12:16AM (3 children)
The remote driver will drive 64 cars at once.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @12:37AM (2 children)
...and still won't make minimum wage.
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2018/01/amazon-mechanical-turk/551192/ [theatlantic.com]
A 2018 academic study analyzed 3.8m tasks completed by 2,676 workers on MTurk and found that average earnings through the platform amounted to $2 per hour. Only 4% of all workers earned more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @01:01AM (1 child)
We should find and punish those terrible people at MTurk for holding guns to the workers and forcing them to work against their will.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @01:14AM
-- We should find and punish those terrible people at MTurk...
Bezos is pretty easy to find. Better grab him and punish him before he leaves the planet!
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Wednesday July 14, @12:22AM (2 children)
Remote control? Tell the drivers it is a video game? Ender's game casualties on the streets of Las Vegas!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @12:44AM (1 child)
Outed! Who knew our millennium Greek read SF?
(Score: 2) by Anti-aristarchus on Wednesday July 14, @01:01AM
Ender's Game is more in the category of Twighlight, Mormon young adult fiction. Kind of like Imagine Dragons.
But just imagine if Halo is just doing a port of GTA, with the game tied to actual driverless taxis that can morph into sparking vampires, or Native American werewolves?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @12:24AM (2 children)
... but not driverless?
If there is a remote driver, why call it driverless? If I'm working remotely, is my company doing all the engineering work without engineers? Is Gitlab Inc. a company without employees?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @12:32AM (1 child)
I take your point--the operator sitting behind a screen in a control center is driving the car remotely.
Still, the original meaning is pretty clear--these cars don't have a person sitting behind the steering wheel to drive the car, thus "no driver in the car" = driverless.
My dad was a practical joker, old school. If we were driving somewhere with friends in several cars, sometimes he would slouch down to where he could just barely see where he was going. If you didn't look close, it appeared that there was no driver in our car = driverless.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 14, @12:40AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 14, @01:10AM
Investors are lining up to get a piece of this liability, right?
