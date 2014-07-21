from the just-milliseconds-to-reach-month's-bandwith-cap dept.
Demonstration of World Record: 319 Tb/s Transmission over 3,001 km with 4-core fiber:
Researchers from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT, President: TOKUDA Hideyuki, Ph.D.), Network Research Institute, succeeded the first S, C and L-bands transmission over long-haul distances in a 4-core optical fiber with standard outer diameter (0.125 mm). The researchers, lead by Benjamin J. Puttnam, constructed a transmission system that makes full use of wavelength division multiplexing technology by combining different amplifier technologies, to achieve a transmission demonstration with date-rate of 319 terabits per second, over a distance of 3,001 km. Using a common comparison metric of optical fiber transmission the data-rate and distance produce of 957 petabits per second x km, is a world record for optical fibers with standard outer diameter.
In this demonstration, in addition to the C and L-bands, typically used for high-data-rate, long-haul transmission, we utilize the transmission bandwidth of the S-band, which has not yet been used for further than single span transmission. The combined >120nm transmission bandwidth allowed 552 wavelength-division multiplexed channels by adopting 2 kinds of doped-fiber amplifier together with distributed Raman amplification, to enable recirculating transmission of the wideband signal. The standard cladding diameter, 4-core optical fiber can be cabled with existing equipment, and it is hoped that such fibers can enable practical high data-rate transmission in the near-term, contributing to the realization of the backbone communications system, necessary for the spread of new communication services Beyond 5G.
The results of this experiment were accepted as a post-deadline paper presentation at the International Conference on Optical Fiber Communications (OFC 2021).
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday July 14, @06:10PM (1 child)
This is pretty useless. The whole point of DWDM is to get more bandwidth over existing lines. They're using doped fiber here - so while the diameter is standard, the glass itself is not. If you're going to have to lay new lines to get more bandwidth, you can just run more cables while you're at it.
>The standard cladding diameter, 4-core optical fiber can be cabled with existing equipment
and they purposely add this misleading bit. this doesn't mean you can run their tech over the existing lines. it means the existing lines will work at their standard signaling rate, with your old equipment. it means to use their tech, you need new equipment, and you need new cables.
it means to use their tech, you need new equipment, and you need new cables.
>> it means to use their tech, you need new equipment, and you need new cables.
Yes, but no one said it would be cheap to get your porn at 319Tb/s.