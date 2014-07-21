Today, Mozilla launched Firefox 90. The newest version of Mozilla's increasingly privacy-focused browser adds improved print-to-PDF functionality, individual exceptions to HTTPS-only mode, an about:third-party page to help identify compatibility issues introduced by third-party applications, and a new SmartBlock feature that cranks up protection from cross-site tracking while making sure site logins still function.

There's also a new background updater for Windows, which allows a small background application to check for, download, and install Firefox updates while the browser is not running.

[...] With SmartBlock 2.0, Facebook scripts are disabled on third-party sites, just as before—but when the user clicks the "Continue with Facebook" option, that specific, deliberate user interaction with the Facebook script causes SmartBlock 2.0 to unblock it. The unblocking happens just in time to allow the Facebook authentication login to succeed—without the user needing to dial down their tracking protection settings.

[...] Mozilla's internal metrics show significant speed improvements in 2021—last month's Firefox 89 is 10-30 percent faster than earlier versions, according to Mozilla's own testing. Specifically, the Mozilla team mentions improvement in the following areas:

Typing in the URL bar or in document editors (e.g., Google Docs, Office 365)

Opening a site menu (such as the file menu in Google Docs)

Keyboard controls in browser-based video games

[...] Beginning with Firefox 89, an update to Firefox's painting pipeline suggested by Markus Strange improves the situation significantly—now, painting can happen during the same frame that user input occurs, making compositing possible one frame earlier. This makes maximally responsive interaction roughly 17 ms faster than it was before—a solid third of the self-imposed instantaneous window.