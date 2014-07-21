from the of-course-it-wood dept.
They stole prized lumber from a national forest. The trees' DNA proved it, feds say.:
In a first for a federal criminal trial, prosecutors used tree DNA to prove the remains matched that of the timber the men sold to local mills.
The tree genetics convinced jury members in Tacoma, Wash., and on Thursday they convicted Justin Andrew Wilke for his role in the theft and trafficking of illegally reaped timber.
Wilke and Shawn Edward Williams were charged with multiple felonies related to the scheme in September 2019. Williams pleaded guilty in December 2019 to stealing the trees and setting the fire. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison last September.
[...] The Olympic National Forest is known for its towering, lush and wide-trunked trees. The bigleaf maple[*] is among the more prized inhabitants — its patterned wood often coveted for woodworking and manufacturing musical instruments. But it is illegal to chop down trees in national forests without a permit.
[...] Wilke made $400 to $7,000 on the sales, court documents showed.
During Wilke's six-day trial earlier this month, prosecutors presented evidence from Richard Cronn, a research geneticist for the Agriculture Department's Forest Service, who proved that the lumber Wilke sold was a genetic match to the remains of three vandalized bigleaf maples in the national forest.
"The DNA analysis was so precise that it found the probability of the match being coincidental was approximately one in one undecillion" (one followed by 36 zeros), prosecutors said.
[...] On Aug. 2, 2018, Wilke, Williams and two other men who are not named in the criminal complaint set up camp near the eastern edge of the forest and embarked on a quest to find a bigleaf maple ripe for sale, the affidavit said.
As the men prepared to chop down a tree, they noticed a bee nest near its base. After a failed attempt at removing the bees with wasp killer, the group "agreed that Wilke would kill the bees by burning the nest."
It resulted in what came to be known as the Maple Fire:
In August 2018, two individuals were illegally cutting and removing multiple Big-Leaf Maple trees on the Olympic National Forest which resulted in the ignition of a wildland forest fire, known as the "Maple Fire," that burned approximately 3,300 acres, costing over 4.1 million dollars in suppression efforts.
[*] Acer macrophyllum (Bigleaf Maple) on Wikipedia.