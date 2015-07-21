from the how-to-they-keep-the-equipment-clean? dept.
Watch Robots Make Pizzas From Start to Finish at an Automated Pizzeria:
At Pazzi Pizzeria—or, as the owners are calling it, Pazziria—customers place their orders on screens at self-service terminals, then they can watch a team of robots working in concert to deliver up their pizza. In fact, the spectacle seems as important as the food; a sign outside the restaurant encourages passerby to "Come for the show, stay for the pizza."
The "show" starts with a robot grabbing a handful of dough and depositing it on a pan, where another bot flattens it, a third applies tomato sauce, etc. From dough-grabbing to inserting in the oven, preparing a pizza takes just 45 seconds. The oven can bake 6 pizzas at a time, yielding about 80 pizzas per hour. Once a pizza is baked to gooey perfection, a robot slices it and places it in a box, and it's then transferred (by a robot, of course) to a numbered cubby from which the customer can retrieve it.
It's a shame the pizzeria didn't open during the height of the pandemic, as its revenues likely would have gone through the roof given that there's zero person-to-person contact required for you to get a fresh, custom-made pizza in your hands (and more importantly, your belly!).
Pazzi's creators spent eight years researching and developing the pizza bots, and they say the hardest part was getting the bots to work effectively with the raw dough. Since it's made with yeast, the dough is sensitive to changes in temperature, humidity, and other factors, and for optimal results it needs to be rolled out and baked with very precise timing.
"It's a very fast process, the timing is perfectly controlled, and quality is assured because the robots are consistent," said Pazzi co-founder Sebastien Roverso. He added that engineers monitor the bots remotely, and if needed they can take control of them and fix any issues.
Pazzi has many pictures on their Press Page. There is also a promotional video on YouTube as well as a French-language reporter documenting her visit to Pazzi, also on YouTube.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday July 15, @05:00PM
Who makes the dough? Horrible human hands, covered in Covid, etc? Does it make itself or does the dough fairy drop it off?
Inquiring humans want to know!
(Score: 2, Informative) by HammeredGlass on Thursday July 15, @05:03PM (2 children)
I don't want any young people to have opportunities to support themselves and get that needed experience for better jobs later.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday July 15, @05:09PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 15, @05:20PM
That's why dropouts are useful.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday July 15, @05:14PM
and I guess that's just how the labor market evolves. I'm fine with that.
But for me, some things have no business being automated. The catering industry - restaurants and such - is not just about food and stuffing your belly. It's about human contact and human experience: being waited on, interacting with the staff, knowing there's a chef backstage that takes pride in preparing your dish, perhaps being offered the odd glass of local hooch on the house... It's all part of dining out.
If restaurants are staffed by robots, I'll just stay home and boil me an egg. Hell, even my wife cooking food when she's not in the mood is more of a human experience than an automated restaurant.
I mean it's already bad enough in burger joints, that are as automated as possible, only employing humans when the robots are more costly - which is why I never go there, incidentally. But full robotic? Hell no.
Automated restaurants made as much sense as automated shrink session, automated church confessionals, or having a philosophical discussion with Alexa: those are purely human activity. They can't be automated by definition.