Facebook Users Said No to Tracking -- Now Advertisers are Panicking:
When users get asked on iPhone devices if they'd like to be tracked, the vast majority say no. That's worrying Facebook Inc.'s advertisers, who are losing access to some of their most valuable targeting data and have already seen a decrease in effectiveness of their ads.
The new prompt from Apple Inc., which arrived in an iOS software update to iPhones in early June, explicitly asks users of each app whether they are willing to be tracked across their internet activity. Most are saying no, according to Branch, which analyzes mobile app growth. People are giving apps permission to track their behavior just 25% of the time, Branch found, severing a data pipeline that has powered the targeted advertising industry for years.
"It's been pretty devastating for I would say the majority of advertisers," said Eric Seufert, a mobile analyst who writes the Mobile Dev Memo trade blog. "The big question is: Are we seeing just short-term volatility where we can expect a move back to the mean, or is this a new normal?"
Facebook advertisers, in particular, have noticed an impact in the last month. Media buyers who run Facebook ad campaigns on behalf of clients said Facebook is no longer able to reliably see how many sales its clients are making, so it's harder to figure out which Facebook ads are working. Losing this data also impacts Facebook's ability to show a business's products to potential new customers. It also makes it more difficult to "re-target" people with ads that show users items they have looked at online, but may not have purchased.
[...] "I don't think anyone truly understands how many businesses in the world are 100% dependent on Facebook," Herrmann said. "When you suddenly strip that away and [Facebook ads are] 40% less effective, and will continue to become less effective over time, that creates a kind of a panic."
Others, like [Run DMG media buyer Gil] David, are questioning Apple's privacy push entirely.
"Smaller businesses are a casualty," he added. "I'm not really sure Apple fully thought that through, or they were aware of that and just thought, 'We don't care. This is what we're doing.'"