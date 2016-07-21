As night fell, there were fears the death toll could still climb significantly, with so many still missing.

In a late night news briefing, authorities at a single district that straddles the Ahr River said around 1,300 people were missing, German news agency DPA reported. Officials stressed that the high number could be due to the fact that mobile phone networks had been crippled.

More than 1,000 rescue operations had taken place in the district since the morning, they said.

Thousands bedded down for the night in makeshift shelters at gyms or with relatives after being evacuated from their homes over concern that, with the threat of more rainfall, flooding could spread and dams could collapse.

At least nine people were killed in Belgium, according to crisis management officials, prompting the prime minister to appeal for international aid. Severe flooding also impacted the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland, and warnings were issued in more than a dozen regions of France.