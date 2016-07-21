from the not-seen-this-much-rainfall-in-100-years dept.
Dozens killed as severe flooding hits Europe:
Up to 70 people are missing in Germany after flash floods swept across western and southern parts of the country, causing buildings to collapse, police said Thursday. Germany is worst hit with 49 people killed, while six people died in Belgium. Luxembourg and the Netherlands are also affected.
"In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years," Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service spokesman, told CNN. He added that "in some areas we've seen more than double the amount of rainfall which has caused flooding and unfortunately some building structures to collapse."
At least 67 dead and hundreds missing as flooding rages across Germany and Belgium:
Devastating floods swept across a swath of Western Europe on Thursday, engulfing whole villages in raging muddy brown waters, overturning cars and killing at least 67 people and leaving more than 1,300 unaccounted for after a summer deluge at levels not seen in some areas for a century.
At least 58 people died in Germany, by far the worst-hit country, where whole villages were cut off from rescuers and helicopters were deployed to pluck the stranded off rooftops.Some houses were simply washed away as a tributary of the Rhine burst its banks.
As night fell, there were fears the death toll could still climb significantly, with so many still missing.
In a late night news briefing, authorities at a single district that straddles the Ahr River said around 1,300 people were missing, German news agency DPA reported. Officials stressed that the high number could be due to the fact that mobile phone networks had been crippled.
More than 1,000 rescue operations had taken place in the district since the morning, they said.
Thousands bedded down for the night in makeshift shelters at gyms or with relatives after being evacuated from their homes over concern that, with the threat of more rainfall, flooding could spread and dams could collapse.
At least nine people were killed in Belgium, according to crisis management officials, prompting the prime minister to appeal for international aid. Severe flooding also impacted the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland, and warnings were issued in more than a dozen regions of France.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @03:13AM
Gee! If they only had land lines... /s
But it is odd. Those towers are supposed to be up on the peaks (with big ass batteries), not down in the valleys, right? Too bad they can't ship that water over to California, without the mud though..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @03:21AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @03:22AM
And you thought only the poor bastards in the tropical countries will get fucked, eh?
They will manage fine, having had to put up with all your Euro colonial cockup - they are used to calamity.
The West? Let's see.