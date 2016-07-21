Tel Aviv has found an innovative way of dealing with dog owners who don’t clean up after their pets in the city streets — testing the excrement’s DNA and sending a fine to the owner by mail.

The city council on Monday approved a motion setting up a DNA database and stating that dog owners will be required to submit their pets’ genetic details to authorities upon receiving or renewing a license, Hebrew-language media reported.

The validity of current dog licenses will expire six months after the new ruling takes effect, and new licenses won’t be approved unless owners give over the DNA details, the reports said.

The regulations won’t apply to guide dogs or to dogs kept by animal protection organizations.

[...] There were 6,766 calls and inquiries made to the city hall hotline over dog poop left in public spaces in 2020, according to the Ynet news site.