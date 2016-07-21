Stories
China's Mars Rover Travels 450 Meters on Red Planet

posted by martyb on Friday July 16, @11:55AM
News

upstart writes:

China's Mars rover travels 450 meters on red planet - Xinhua:

China's Mars rover travels 450 meters on red planet

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Mars rover Zhurong has traveled 450 meters on the surface of the red planet, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration on Thursday.

Since the rover landed on the surface of Mars, it has been traveling southward to conduct exploration and inspection activities.

[...] As of Thursday, Zhurong has been operating on the surface of Mars for 60 Martian days. A Martian day is approximately 40 minutes longer than a day on Earth.

China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft, consisting of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, was launched on July 23, 2020. The lander carrying the rover touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars, on May 15.

NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars on 18 February 2021, 20:55 UTC and has traveled 1.44 km (0.89 mi) as of 9 July 2021.

Wikipedia entries for CNSA's Tianwen-1 and NASA's Perseverance.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @12:37PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @12:37PM (#1156858)

    >> Since the rover landed on the surface of Mars, it has been traveling southward to conduct exploration and inspection activities.

    Colonizing, more likely... hard to make out from the photos, but it's dropping Chinamen every few hundred meters to set up restaurants and laundries.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @01:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @01:09PM (#1156866)

      We find racism "funny" now?

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @01:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @01:06PM (#1156865)

    I'm looking forward to the day when Zhurong finally tracks down Perseverance and tears that running-dog imperialist robot a new asshole.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @01:11PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @01:11PM (#1156868)

    Wonder where their space program would be if they had to do their own research.

