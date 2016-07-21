The death count has inched upward since the mercury hit 108 degrees in Seattle two weeks ago. The heat wave is now one of the deadliest weather-related events in Washington state history.

At least 25 people died in King County, and 91 statewide. The numbers could still rise, however, as people are still being found in their homes, and others haven’t recovered from dehydration. The heat wave lasted between June 26 and July 6.

In British Columbia, there were 580 more deaths than expected for this time of year. That's three times the number of deaths the province normally sees each week, according to the B.C. Coroners Service, and reporting from the CBC. In Oregon, at least 116 people died from the heat, according to The Associated Press.

That brings the death toll in the Northwest to nearly 800 people.