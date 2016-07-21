Nearly 800 People Believed to Have Died in Northwest Heat Wave
The death count has inched upward since the mercury hit 108 degrees in Seattle two weeks ago. The heat wave is now one of the deadliest weather-related events in Washington state history.
At least 25 people died in King County, and 91 statewide. The numbers could still rise, however, as people are still being found in their homes, and others haven’t recovered from dehydration. The heat wave lasted between June 26 and July 6.
In British Columbia, there were 580 more deaths than expected for this time of year. That's three times the number of deaths the province normally sees each week, according to the B.C. Coroners Service, and reporting from the CBC. In Oregon, at least 116 people died from the heat, according to The Associated Press.
That brings the death toll in the Northwest to nearly 800 people.
Death Toll Rises to 210 From February Cold Wave in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — State officials on Tuesday added 59 deaths to the toll wrought by the February cold wave and the ensuing collapse of the Texas electric power grid.
The deaths newly tallied by the Texas Department of State Health Services boost the confirmed toll from 151 to 210 deaths, most from exposure to the sometimes-subzero temperatures. Still, some were blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning as freezing Texans sought warmth from cars and outdoor grills.
The count remained preliminary and may change as more deaths are confirmed, the department said.
The county with the highest death toll was Harris, where Houston is situated, with 43 deaths. Travis County, where Austin holds most of its population, had 28 deaths. Dallas County reported 20 deaths.
The toll is a far cry from the initial March 15 report of 57 deaths. The toll was raised to 111 on March 25, 125 on April 6 and 151 on April 28.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @02:28PM (2 children)
Weather will kill those who are unprepared for it.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday July 16, @02:34PM (1 child)
> Weather will kill those who are unprepared for it.
Sadly, it is usually the poor, elderly and vulnerable who find it hardest to prepare.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @02:52PM
Sadly? It's part of the design. What better incentive is there to improve than the threat of a slow death by boiling alive in your own juices?