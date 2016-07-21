[REUTERS] United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it would buy 100 19-seat ES-19 electric planes from Swedish start-up Heart Aerospace, as the U.S. carrier eyes battery-powered aircraft for regional routes.

It is the latest in a series of such "innovation-related" announcements by United as major airlines come under pressure to cut emissions.

The U.S. carrier's venture funding arm said in a release it is also investing an undisclosed amount in the company with Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Mesa Airlines (MESA.O).

United would not disclose the value of the order, which is conditional on the aircraft's meeting safety, business and operating requirements.

Mesa would buy an additional 100 ES-19s, subject to similar requirements, which can fly customers up to 250 miles.

The plane will enter service as soon as 2026.

United could use the aircraft to connect hubs like Chicago O'Hare International Airport to smaller routes. Some of these routes have been cut by legacy carriers because they are too expensive.