from the electric-plane-market-gets-a-lift dept.
United Airlines to buy 100, 19-seat electric planes from Heart Aerospace:
[REUTERS] United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it would buy 100 19-seat ES-19 electric planes from Swedish start-up Heart Aerospace, as the U.S. carrier eyes battery-powered aircraft for regional routes.
It is the latest in a series of such "innovation-related" announcements by United as major airlines come under pressure to cut emissions.
The U.S. carrier's venture funding arm said in a release it is also investing an undisclosed amount in the company with Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Mesa Airlines (MESA.O).
United would not disclose the value of the order, which is conditional on the aircraft's meeting safety, business and operating requirements.
Mesa would buy an additional 100 ES-19s, subject to similar requirements, which can fly customers up to 250 miles.
The plane will enter service as soon as 2026.
United could use the aircraft to connect hubs like Chicago O'Hare International Airport to smaller routes. Some of these routes have been cut by legacy carriers because they are too expensive.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 16, @04:59PM (5 children)
At present, pilots have to calculate how many kilograms of fuel to load.
Will they be able to handle the conversion for how much the batteries should be charged, based on similar factors such as take off wait[1], and take off weight, distance, reserve, etc.
Can they get regenerative breaking when descending to lower altitudes? (Maybe a steep descent, like dive bombing.)
[1](Darn ctrl-towers anyway)
When politicians get to choose who their voters are, we're in trouble.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday July 16, @05:12PM (3 children)
The specific gravity of the electrolyte doesn't change that much. I think they can fully charge them without exceeding any parameters. But maybe they are removable to make allowances
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 16, @05:19PM (2 children)
The range and capacity seem so limited that you almost couldn't dare to remove any battery capacity. A full charge at take off would be a must for every fright.
When politicians get to choose who their voters are, we're in trouble.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday July 16, @05:24PM (1 child)
"Fright"? I have much more confidence in electricity than kerosene, but then, kerosene doesn't spontaneously ignite under normal conditions. If the flight is short, they can remove a few cells to carry more pax and cargo.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 16, @05:47PM
It's not a lack of confidence in electricity. I think EVs are great.
It's not any favoritism towards fossil fuels. It's simply that existing fossil fuel powered aircraft have significant excess range or flight time when inconvenient things happen. I would have some concern for how long an already short range electric aircraft could remain aloft. Or about range if the news comes too late that it is necessary to divert to elsewhere.
When politicians get to choose who their voters are, we're in trouble.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday July 16, @05:33PM
> take off wait
As you point out below, landing wait is more the critical parameter(!) A flight which is stuck at the gate can presumably run off mains, and usually they don't queue planes too badly on the taxiway.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday July 16, @05:05PM (2 children)
This is significant range. From O'Hare, DTW is right on the edge of the range but there is so much volume for that route they would need more capacity than 19. Heart's website provides two examples:
The article does not state when UA is slated to take delivery. An article describing the ES-19 has them delivered to market by 2026, but the pictures I have found are all CGI... if they really will deliver aircraft in five years I would suspect air trials should be occurring today, especially since the aircraft is a ground up design. I wish them luck. The product looks like a very good idea but I'm skeptical they can deliver.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 16, @05:11PM
This is the control tower, can you please remain in the holding pattern for two hours?
When politicians get to choose who their voters are, we're in trouble.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday July 16, @05:30PM
Presumably the target market is to replace buses and trains. Zero fuel costs makes them quite cheap to run. Still have to pay a couple of pilots which I guess is expensive compared to a bus driver, for only 19 seats; airport taxes and turnaround times are critical - maybe if they can get the turnaround time down they can get the same volume as a bus because the flight time is so short? Not sure what typical maintenance costs are compared to buses.
UA have presumably run the numbers and think they are viable.
Maybe a loss leader to try to build volume on the bigger flights (i.e. international flight to SFO then local hop to destination).
(Score: 2, Informative) by fustakrakich on Friday July 16, @05:09PM
A 737
How 'bout some pix, or at least drawings [heartaerospace.com], eh?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM