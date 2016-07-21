Tokyo reports most daily Covid-19 cases in six months as Olympics loom:
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Tokyo reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday (July 14), with the Olympics due to open in the capital in just nine days.
The city government said there were 1,149 new cases, the highest daily tally since Jan 22, adding to evidence that a new fifth wave of infections is under way, driven by more infectious virus variants and a low vaccination rate.
Amid rising cases, the government declared renewed state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures last week and Olympics organisers announced that no fans would be allowed at events in those areas.
[...] Health experts had warned that seasonal factors, increased mobility, and the spread of variants would lead to a rebound this summer. Kyoto University professor Yuki Furuse earlier projected that new daily cases in Tokyo could rise to 1,000 in July and 2,000 in August, potentially maxing out hospital beds in the capital region.
[...] Just 31 per cent of people in Japan have received at least one Covid-19 inoculation dose, among the lowest rate among wealthy countries, according to a Reuters tracker.
[...] A coronavirus cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying has raised new concern about infections at what the world's top Olympics official promised on Wednesday would be "historic" Games.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 16, @09:51PM (5 children)
But, I think the Olympics should have been called off this year. The risks are just too high, IMO. It's not like failing to observe the Olympics is likely to lead to WW3, or WW16, or anything really bad. I understand, a lot of people have worked hard to qualify. I feel bad for them. But, reality is, there's still a pandemic going on. Tens of thousands of people flying into town for something that almost qualifies as frivolous just doesn't make a lot of sense.
Remember, No One Is Coming to Save Us
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @10:24PM
Safe and secure [washingtonpost.com] and free from liability (for the IOC, that is). How can you talk that way? Won't anyone think of the poor IOC board members? They probably can't cash those sweet sweet checks from NBC/Universal unless they are broadcasting SOMETHING!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday July 16, @10:20PM (1 child)
Who is getting sick, the vaxed or the un-vaxed? If the unvaxed then I say go for it.
Ya know, there are 2 ways to get to a 70% vaccination level. You can get folks to get the vaccination. Or you can kill off the folks who refuse to get vaccinated.
Whoops, there I go again not being PC. I guess nowdays it's called Woke, but whatevs. IMHO, let the stupid thin the herd. Maybe my rent will come down.
Whatever, let the idiots watch their friends die off and see what happens.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday July 16, @10:28PM
Actually it's called 'ignorant' cos you're unaware of the third group of people... those who cannot get vaccinated. Kids, for example. Oh and we wanna shove'em into a close-quarters virus incubator in a few weeks. Yep those poor "idiots"...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 16, @10:24PM
