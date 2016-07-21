[California] regulators noted that the "peak hour of [electricity demand in] the year occurs consistently in September... within hour ending 17 (based on P.S.T. or 6:00 p.m. P.D.T.). By 2022, the peak shifts to hour ending 18."

[...] In 2020, that shortfall totaled around 6,000 MWh over three hours. In 2021, regulators added an hour and increased the amount of shortfall within each one-hour window, bringing the total shortfall to 14,400 MWh. That number expanded again in 2021 to 15,400 MWh of "missing energy" over four hours.

[...] Fortunately, 2,000 MW of energy storage capacity is coming online by August 1, per the California Public Utility Commission. Much of this capacity will have four hours of battery energy sitting behind it, nearly 8,000 MWh in total.

[...] One of the first examples of a huge charging event occurred on July 14 at 9:15 AM, and was brought to our attention by California energy data geek Joe Deely. Here's what it looked like:

[...] Two of the world's largest lithium ion batteries contributed to these capacity values, and backed up the grid during the flex event.