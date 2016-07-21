from the must-protect-endangered-competitors dept.
FAA warns SpaceX that massive Starship launch tower in Texas is unapproved:
The Federal Aviation Administration warned Elon Musk's SpaceX in a letter two months ago that the company's work on a launch tower for future Starship rocket launches is yet unapproved, and will be included in the agency's ongoing environmental review of the facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
"The company is building the tower at its own risk," an FAA spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday, noting that the environmental review could recommend taking down the launch tower.
[...] SpaceX has conducted multiple short test flights of Starship prototypes over the past year. However, the company needs the FAA to complete the environmental review and issue a license to take the next step in the rocket's testing.
[...] Starship prototypes stand at about 160 feet tall, or around the size of a 16-story building, and are built of stainless steel – representing the early version of the rocket that Musk unveiled in 2019. The rocket initially launches on a "Super Heavy" booster, which makes up the bottom half of the rocket and stands about 230 feet tall. Together, Starship a\ nd Super Heavy will be nearly 400 feet tall when stacked for the launch.
Elon Musk's SpaceX could be ordered to take down its huge Starship launch tower in Boca Chica, the FAA has warned:
[...] "It is possible that changes would have to be made at the launch site, including to the integration towers to mitigate significant impacts," the FAA letter said, per Reuters. The FAA added that it had only learned that the integration tower was being built "based on publicly available video footage."
[...] The FAA said SpaceX told it in May that it doesn't think the review is necessary because it plans to use the launch tower "for production, research, and development purposes and not for FAA-licensed or permitted launches," per Reuters' report.
But the FAA said that SpaceX documentation "indicates otherwise," including one document saying that the towers would be used to integrate the Starship/Super Heavy launch vehicle, the report said.
[...] Musk blasted the agency in February for canceling SpaceX's Starship flight following a reported launch license violation, and claimed that "humanity will never get to Mars" under new FAA rules.
Maybe launch platforms in the ocean are more regulation friendly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @12:17AM
To protect a rare duck species. In Texas. That would be popcorn.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @12:18AM (3 children)
keeps Fremont facilities open during a pandemic
builds unapproved tower without approval
see a pattern here?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @12:22AM (1 child)
Yes... a go-getter who doesn't let useless paper pushers hold back progress. We need more billionaires like this.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Anti-aristarchus on Saturday July 17, @12:58AM
FTFY!
(Of course, it was already implied.)
More truth to be done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @01:19AM
Ooops, he did it again! #FreeBritney
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bmimatt on Saturday July 17, @12:40AM
He'll get it approved, by providing jobs and rudimentary adhesion to base ruleset. He gets shit done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @01:14AM (1 child)
So the FAA is obviously federal, what happens if Spacex simply gets Texan approval? Also, since when does the Federal Aviation Authority issue fucking building permits? Bit of power grab going on is there?
(Score: 2) by BK on Saturday July 17, @01:20AM
The tower might interfere with interstate bird migrations. Clearly a federal thing…
Also the fcc might get involved over rfc 1149 interference.
...but you HAVE heard of me.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday July 17, @01:20AM
So.... exactly what applicable authority does the FAA have over space launch facilities?
A cursory invesitigation suggests they have authority over air traffic control, and rocket safety guidelines - but that's all in-the-air stuff. I didn't see anything whatsoever about authority over the details of the ground facilities at private launch facilities. And experimental ones at that.
I'm sure they have some authority over where such facilities can be built, as part of the whole air traffic control thing - but as they've already authorized launches from the facility it seems unlikely that the exact location of the launch pad is relevant
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @01:39AM
Let it go. Texans love SpaceX. Don't interfere. If the Texans don't mind, who are you to object? :)