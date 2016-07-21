Surgeon general warns misinformation an 'urgent threat' to public health:
The surgeon general on Thursday warned Americans about what he called the "urgent threat of health misinformation" amid the government's current push to boost stalling vaccination rates.
Dr. Vivek Murthy's advisory -- the first under the Biden administration -- addresses an epidemic of misinformation and disinformation, and its pernicious impact on public health -- specifically threatening the U.S. response to COVID-19. It frames misinformation as having hindered vaccination efforts, sown mistrust, caused people to reject public health measures, use unproven treatments, prolonged the pandemic and put lives at risk.
"Surgeon general advisories are reserved for urgent public health threats," Murthy said, highlighting his message in the White House briefing room Thursday. "And while those threats have often been related to what we eat, drink and smoke, today, we live in a world where misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation's health."
He continued, "While it often appears innocuous on social media apps on retail sites or search engines -- the truth is that misinformation takes away our freedom to make informed decisions about our health and the health of our loved ones. Simply put, health misinformation has cost us lives."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @07:05PM (1 child)
This goes back to the food pyramid, fat vs sugar, and lies about masks so they wouldn't run out for where they were needed most.
It's all your own fault America.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday July 17, @08:03PM
I was going to say much the same. There's nothing new about distrust of government released information - it has proven time and again to be more serving spoken and/or unspoken agendae than to be conveying accurate and non-misleading facts.
I don't doubt that more vaccination would slow the spread of COVID, nor do I doubt that COVID is dangerous, sometimes deadly, and driving high hospitalization rates. I do doubt that the whole story is being accurately conveyed.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday July 17, @07:11PM
The people that wants the vaccine have mostly taken it already, trying to convince the rest is a gigantic uphill battle. There might be some easy low-hanging fruit that can be convinced, but the cost or effort will be high, but for the others is just a lost cause or losing battle. There might be a small group still holding out for proper testing and certifications. The other group of notable size is kids and teens and most of them will get around to it eventually, when their time or turn comes. But in general the more various authority figures that tell them they need or should or try to force them the less they'll be inclined to. They can't or won't be convinced. So unless they are going to inoculated them by force it won't happen. Punishing them or freezing them out won't have the desired effect or outcome either.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Entropy on Saturday July 17, @07:12PM (6 children)
Government lies to people (about masks) for their own reasons, then is somehow surprised people don't trust the government about another topic? Here's a newflash: We know you lie. We don't trust you. We shouldn't trust you. It's nice to say well I'm not lying about (insert important topic here) but the simple truth is we can't trust you. Sorry about your luck.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday July 17, @07:18PM (1 child)
Problem is that only we can fix it. Oversight is up to us, there is no other way
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @07:53PM
Bb..but oversight means regulations and regulations are bad! Tear it all down, arm up, let's get this show on the road ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @07:26PM (1 child)
So when the next major pandemic hits (and I'm not talking 0.5% mortality-rate pandemic, I'm talking 30+% smallpox,ebola-style mortality-rate pandemic), You'll refuse to take the vaccine simply because the governement tells you to take it ?
Need I remind you that those governements that lie, cheat, manipulate, deceive, are there because you put them there ?
Never trusting the governement is every bit as stupid as always trusting it, and says as much about your own intellectual failings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @08:06PM
People should take vaccines because they see a reasonable risk:reward ratio in it.
COVID kills far less than 0.5% of young healthy individuals. You're looking at a mortality rate in the ballpark of 0.0001% with that decimal place squeezing ever further away. Taking experimental vaccines that are showing sharply increasing rates of severe side effects, which you cannot even sue the companies if you do suffer said effects, to try to secure yourself against a disease which (1) you probably will not catch and (2) will most likely have negligible effects if you do, is a calculus that many people do not see as wise.
By contrast if there was a disease with a 30% mortality rate independent of age (as is the case for smallpox) then very few people would say no. And it has nothing to do with what some lying politician or money hungry sociopath at the head of a big pharma biz says.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @07:45PM
"Here's a newflash: We know you lie. We don't trust you. We shouldn't trust you. It's nice to say well I'm not lying about (insert important topic here) but the simple truth is we can't trust you. Sorry about your luck."
Well, OK. Remember this when you are sick with COVID in the ICU and gasping for your last breath. I have no doubt that the respiratory therapist will tell you "sorry about your luck" just before they intubate you. And I have no doubt they will really mean it.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Saturday July 17, @08:04PM
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @07:17PM (1 child)
with the anti science stance on this supposedly intellectual web forum
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @08:06PM
Don't worry, a brave anonymous coward will be along any minute now to explain to you how science is actually a form of Marxism and it's taking away your freedom. They might even post a link to the Fascist Manifesto too, if you're lucky.