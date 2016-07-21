Google engineer who criticized company in viral comics on why he finally quit:
Former Google engineer Manu Cornet describes his time at Google in two phases. First, there were "glitches in wonderland." Then, there was "disillusionment."
Those two descriptions are actually the sub-headings for Cornet's two volumes of comics he has published about his former employer, which he called Goomics. Though Cornet was an engineer, he also spent 11 of his 14 years at Google drawing comics about employees, quirks, culture, and, eventually, larger societal and ethical issues facing the company and its workers. Some of those topics included Google contracts with government agencies like ICE, making a search engine for China's government that complies with censorship laws, and more.
Chronicling those issues allowed Cornet to reflect on his place at Google, and prompted him to make a change. Cornet recently quit, and has taken a new job (at Twitter, a company with whom he says he has fewer ethical qualms). He is now the latest big tech employee — including employees at Facebook and Amazon — to publicly resign from their positions in protest of the company's overall behavior.
"As the years passed by there were more and more things to have ethical qualms about that the company was doing at a higher level," Cornet said. "I had to look at the bigger picture and think that maybe I would be better elsewhere."
[...] Unfortunately, Cornet found plenty of fodder for less-buoying Goomics. What infuriates him most — and provides frequent inspiration for his comics — is what he views as hypocrisy at the company.
"The mismatch between what they say and what they really do is growing," Cornet said. "The thicker the gap is, the easier it is to point out that hypocrisy."
That extended to both major news items at the executive level, and changes within the company that affected employees. Google made headlines in 2019 for banning political discussion on employee message boards. But Cornet described one of their internal mottos as "bring your whole self to work." He sees a gap between messaging the company uses to attract employees, and the needs of shareholders.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday July 18, @12:24AM
I read a few of the comics in the start and a few in the end. I don't think they are supposed to be funny for most people, or non-googlers. Cause they are not. Don't expect it to be Dilbert or XKCD levels of fun involved, or even insightful. That said it is more Dilbert then XKCD but it's not generalizable. I would gather that more or less the entire comic is a very insider work and "jokes" for the already initiated (ie google-employees).
In some regards I think the graph depicting the comics would be funnier. In the early once it's all about how great things are at Google, combined with how people seems to be petty about their snacks, pay and perks. Sprinkled with how shit Microsoft, Apple, IBM and Facebook are. Then as time progress and we come towards the end of the comics it's all about how shit things have become, how the perks have gone away or that things are not like before, while continuing to take stabs at the competition that they have now become just like but still somehow want to feel morally superior towards.
Ditching Google to join Twitter? Isn't it really just the same shit but a different name on the door? How long until disillusionment sets in again?
BTW did anyone find a comic, or two, that was actually insightful or even remotely funny?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fakefuck39 on Sunday July 18, @12:34AM
I keep hitting this over and over throughout my career, which started in the 90s.
Here's a recent example. The client was a hospital, and the management is extremely toxic and unethical, and will lie and kill patients just to get a little ahead. When I came on the project, I noticed the whole team of ~20 tech people are unhappy and keep bitching about how it's a trainwreck. I thought weird, then was asked to take a couple of shortcuts during Isilon data migrations which had risk of causing outages for parts of the hospital, but would save a couple of days and get a green dot on a dashboard, making the manager look good.
First time I got it in email form, second time I asked for it in writing over chat. Both times there were outages for about half the day to select hospital systems. In the status reports that went up the chain, the first time they declared glaring success and omitted the fact that a clinic was down for half the day, and we had about 15min of dataloss, due to snaps being 4x an hour. The second time it was blamed on the technical team - on the people who screamed "don't do this - it's likely to cause an outage."
So the 3rd time the manager asked to run this shortcut procedure, which has now caused multiple outages, which were blamed on the tech team, something changed. They refused to provide it in writing this time. I refused to do the work w/o the request in writing. We parted ways - I don't want a client that's going to blame an outage on me, possibly kill someone, and leave avenues open to get me sued by the patients.
Now here's the kicker: the reason for each time this was executed, was to save 2-3 days off the migration time. It's a 6 month project. The manager caused 12, yes 12 hospital systems to go down for half the day, to save a week off a 6 month project. Her boss, a director, supported this. HR found nothing wrong with the request being verbal-only.
Here's how it applies to google. I've had 3 hospitals as customers in my career. At this hospital, we had many meetings, many documents, much training, about how patients come first, and no matter what we, as tech people do, we cannot affect patient care.
The people who scream loudest to you about something are the ones doing it - it's like a tell. To figure out what scam Donald Dump was up to, all you ever had to do is listen to what he's accusing the libs of. A hospital screams patient care is important? They're willing to kill patients to get a 6 month project done a week early. A company keeps talking about ethics? They're going to involve you in a borderline illegal scam. Then there are companies that are kinda just here, and you do the work, and then the work is done. The ones not screaming about being proud of their ethics are the ones who don't have an issue with ethics.
"Do No Evil." That's all you ever needed to know about Google. People who don't plan on doing evil - it's not even on their mind and you'll never hear from them about it. People who from day1 plan on doing bad shit are the ones who need to put it in their slogan. If you walked into a coffee shop and there was a sign "we do not have sex with children here" - you'd probably walk right back out.
