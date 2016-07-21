Planes Sampling Air Above the Amazon Find the Rainforest is Releasing More Carbon Than it Stores - Inside Climate News:
Over the last several years researchers have said that the Amazon is on the verge of transforming from a crucial storehouse for heat-trapping gasses to a source of them, a dangerous shift that could destabilize the atmosphere of the planet.
Now, after years of painstaking and inventive research, they have definitively measured that shift.
In a study published Wednesday in Nature, a team of researchers led by scientists from the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research, reported results from measuring carbon concentrations in columns of air above the Amazon. They found that the massive continental-size swath of tropical forest is releasing more carbon dioxide than it accumulates or stores, thanks to deforestation and fires.
“There is no doubt that the Amazon is a source,” said Luciana Gatti, the lead author of the study.
Luciana V. Gatti, Luana S. Basso, John B. Miller, et al. Amazonia as a carbon source linked to deforestation and climate change, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03629-6)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 18, @05:04PM (1 child)
Ha ha what now?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 18, @05:08PM
Breed some dinosaurs to eat all the trees, then bury the dinosaurs. Worked last time.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday July 18, @05:17PM
Essentially all of the organic material in a rainforest is always in use. There is no build-up in the soil - that's a specialty of temperate forests. That's why the slash-and-burn farmers always have to move on: the soil is fundamentally pretty poor.
Slash-and-burn releases CO2, the rainforest is neutral, so the overall negative balance isn't really a surprise.
